Banana Powder Market Share Worth US $1.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Bettering retail infrastructure, soaring GDP, and augmenting usage in cosmetics, baby foods, and confectioneries expected to boost Banana Powder Market demandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Banana Powder Market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The banana pulp, which is processed using a colloidal mill is taken into account for making banana powder. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Banana Powder Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to undisturbed supply because of high banana production in Asian countries, rising disposable incomes of people, colossal population, growth stunting of youth, and bettering retail network.
2. Increasing demand for carbs rich food, escalating popularity of RTD beverages and confectionery items, enlarging quality of life in low-income countries like China, Indonesia, and India, growing internet penetration in impoverished areas, hike in the number of smartphone users, and innovative marketing strategies are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Banana Powder Market. A plethora of alternatives, rising cost of living, startling unemployment post-covid-19, and environmental calamities are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Banana Powder Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Banana Powder Market based on nature can be further segmented into conventional and natural. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021. Natural segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Banana Powder Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. With more than 30 million tonnes of annual production (around 26 percent of the total world’s production), India is the leading banana producer in the world.
3. Online is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Technological breakthroughs and advancements like high-speed internet, 3D mapping, and payment through mobiles have revolutionized the retail industry and completely altered the buying behaviors of consumers, especially millennials.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Banana Powder industry are -
1. NuNaturals Inc
2. Aarkay Food Products Ltd.
3. Mevive International
4. Naturalin Bio-Resources Co Ltd.
5. Banatone Food Industries Kochuveli
