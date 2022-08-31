Sevoflurane Source Market Size Worth US$250 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Global Sevoflurane Source Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of over 1.5% during the Forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global sevoflurane source market size is estimated to reach US$250 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 1.7% from 2022 to 2027. The sevoflurane is general anesthesia that reduces the activity of central nervous system in the body. It is an ether compound that has fluoromethyl and 1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 3-hexafluroisopropyl as alkyl groups. The medical gases such as nitric oxide and oxygen are usually mixed with the precise concentration of anesthetic sevoflurane vapor and transported through carbon nanotubes to offer controlled flow got the patients.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Sevoflurane Source Market highlights the following areas -
1. The global sevoflurane source market size will increase owing to its rising application for surgical procedures, general anesthesia, veterinary drugs, and others during the forecast period.
2. The North America is the fastest growing region in the global sevoflurane source industry due to increasing demand from surgical procedures, growth in hospital infrastructure, and rising number of chronic diseases in this region, thereby boosting the growth in the market.
3. The rise in surgical procedures and treatment of various chronic diseases is boosting the demand of sevoflurane for inhalation anesthetics as induction and maintenance of the general anesthesia.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Inhalation anesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the global sevoflurane source market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 2.2% during the forecast period.
2. By end-use industry, the hospitals segment held the largest global sevoflurane source market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 1.5% during the forecast period.
3. By geography, the North America is the fastest-growing region in the global sevoflurane source market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 2.7% during the forecast period.
4. According to the World Bank, the health expenditure in 2019 accounted for 16.32% of the GDP in North America. Furthermore, with major development in anesthetic delivery systems and growing hospital sector, the demand for sevoflurane in general anesthesia will rise.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Sevoflurane Source industry are -
1. Baxter Healthcare Corp.
2. Abbott Laboratories
3. Jiangsu Hengrui
4. Lunan
5. Maruishi Pharmaceutical
