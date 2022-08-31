Hematological Malignancies Market Size to Hit USD $106.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% (2022-2027)
Hematological Malignancies Market is Shooting up nuclear power plants and smoking trends is anticipated to boost product demandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Hematological Malignancies Market size is estimated to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The word hematological is related to blood whereas malignancies represent cancerous growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Hematological Malignancies Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to better medical infrastructure, government inclinations to make the public health systems more robust, amongst many other indications.
2. Augmenting prevalence of blood cancer cases worldwide is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Hematological Malignancies Market. The extortionate cost required to undergo treatments is said to impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. A detailed analysis on the strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hematological Malignancies Industry report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma takes hold of nearly 80,470 people in the U.S. for 2021. Moreover, the following cancer type occupies up to 4% of all the cancer cases in the country. The lymphoma segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. Growth is owing to an escalation in the geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure of Asian nations as governments have increased the flows of riches into research and development.
3. Around 650,000 cancer patients each year within the US received chemotherapy. The growth is owing to the widescale use of chemo as this treatment uses several anti-cancer drugs with the intent of killing cancer cells that cannot be cured by other radiation therapies.
4. The Stem Cell Transplantation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The following forms of procedures help in restoring the blood-forming stem-cells in people who have theirs destroyed by radiation from chemotherapy.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Hematological Malignancies industry are -
1. Pfizer Inc.
2. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche
3. AstraZeneca
4. AbbVie Company
5. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical
