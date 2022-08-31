Pet Food Market size is estimated to reach $142.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Pet Food Market size is estimated to reach $142.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Food Market size is estimated to reach $142.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pet food is widely demarcated as animal feed which falls under the category of specialty foods made just for the consumption of domestic animals. Specialty animal feed mainly includes dog food, cat food, fish food, bird food, hypoallergenic dog food, dry pet foods, Veterinary Diet, and others.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Pet Food Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. With the prevailing work-from-home trend many people got an opportunity to buy and look after a pet, enlarging problem of depression and loneliness is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Pet Food Market. Whereas, vulnerable demand and supply chain due to widespread lockdowns is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pet Food Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The growth is owing to the rising acceptance of dogs as a pet worldwide. Dogs are often considered the best friend of human beings due to their loyalty. Moreover, the humanization of animals like dogs serves as a potent driver for growth in respective markets.
2. The Pet Food Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into offline platforms (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and online Platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021
The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as GDP per capita income of countries like Canada and the U.S., and excessive adoption of pets as compared to other parts of the world. The trend of adopting dogs from shelters is enlarging in the US and the number has reached 58% in 2020 with a comparative 5% jump from the previous year. American Pet Products Association survey claimed that more than 60% of homes in the US have a pet.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Pet Food industry are:
1. Mars Incorporated
2. General Mills
3. Nestle S.A.
4. WellPet Company
5. Heristo AG
