Non-Woven Fabric Market Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

According to a research report by Dev Market Research the Non-woven Fabric Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow to reach USD 57.84 billion by 2027 , registering a CAGR of more than 5% during 2022-2027.

Non-woven fabrics are simply fabrics that have not been stitched into anything else. There is an increased market for non-woven fabrics since there are many growing applications for it. The non-woven fabrics market is also expected to rise in the coming years, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was at an all-time rise.

Due to COVID, there was an uptick in the number of PPE outfits that hospitals needed, which led to the global non-woven fabric market rising quite a bit. There was a growth in cases worldwide which increased the need for non-woven fabrics of all kinds in all the different applications but mainly in the medical industry, which was driving the market forward.

Some major drivers are allowing the market to go forward. The medical industry is now using non-woven fabrics for many different applications, driving the demand for these materials. The demand for these materials has increased as many public hospitals needed these kinds of materials regularly and even more so during the pandemic.

Certain products such as reusable gowns, drapes, and gloves are consistently used in hospitals, which adds to the rising demand for them. Other drivers also include the growing government initiatives that are promoting the use of non-woven fabrics.

There is also the increasing adoption of these materials by the automobile industry in producing proper automobile products, which are at an all-time high. There are also various products that many different countries are investing in for which non-woven products and certain resistant fabrics are required. This has led to quite the growth in the market in the coming months. Non-woven fabrics are also used for blast-resistant materials that can act as certain growth-inducing factors for further development.

The global non-woven fabric market also has an opportunity created for further proliferation in the market. There have been technological advancements in the textile industry regarding how fabrics come to be and newer materials reorganization, to name a few. These segments are also likely to witness quite a growth increase. The new technologies currently at the forefront are also likely to bring down the high production costs. Thus, the whole market becomes all the more feasible. The major incorporation of materials like nanofibers and other high-performance materials will also drive the market forward in the coming years. These non-woven fabrics also provide alternative materials to things like membranes, creating new opportunities for manufacturers producing non-woven fabrics.

Some major restraints are plaguing the market. The main one is the lack of availability associated with all sorts of raw materials. There's the issue with raw materials having a deep and direct impact on the end products. Thankfully, in non-woven fabrics, more than 80% of the raw materials are completely synthetic. However, others come from raw materials such as cotton and polyester, which you can procure at low prices. However, there are also those fabrics such as carbon and glass fibers amongst all the other yarns that would cost you more and are not affordable.

The costs of the raw materials also present another challenge in the sense that these raw materials also have fluctuating prices that will keep on changing constantly. The high costs of these raw materials hamper the growth of the overall market. The volatility in these costs has much to do with other external factors such as high oil prices in the world that permeate through all the markets.

The Non-Woven Fabric Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg Group, KCWW, DuPont, and Ahlstrom-Munksjo.

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Non-woven fabrics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Non-woven fabrics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Non-woven fabrics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Non-woven fabrics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Statistics on Non-woven fabrics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Non-woven fabrics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

