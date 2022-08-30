Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Expected to Reach USD 3,177.44 Mn by Forecast 2029

Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end user

The credible Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies.

Technological advancements, growing demand from end user industries and increased R&D are some major factors expected to drive the market growth rate. The increase in infectious and chronic diseases has led to an upsurge in the research and analyses about these diseases. Furthermore, the electron microscopy and sample preparation market is dominated by digital microscopy. Digital imaging provides more precise picture resolution, resulting in better viewing of samples. Virtual microscopy has become more extensively adopted microscopy due to the development of slide scanning structures. These scanning structures allow the deep visualization of specimens in 2D and 3D photos because they are used in quality control, R&D, forensics, and failure analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electron microscopy and sample preparation market was valued at USD 2,303.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,177.44 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

A reliable Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market.

Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancement

Technological advancements in microscopes include super-resolution, digitization, live-cell imaging and high throughput methods. These advancements aid in decreasing product cost and testing costs. Recent developments in microscopes include multi-view microscopes, expansion microscopes, integrated microscopy workflows and scanning helium microscopes (SHeM). Digital microscopy is the latest trend in the electron microscopy and sample preparation market, which are expected to drive the market's growth rate.

Rise in demand of demand of sample preparation methodologies

The increase in demand for sample preparation methodologies in the workstations has influenced the growth of global sample preparation techniques such as dehydration, chemical fixation, cry fixation, negative stain, and others. The electron microscopy and sample preparation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Advancements in medical technology and laboratories

Increase in the number of research laboratories for medical as well as semiconductors and new advancements in medical technology are expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the market globally. Certain global alliances are taking place to increase drug discovery. This will significantly boost the market for electron microscopy and sample preparation in the forthcoming period.

Moreover, emerging new markets, partnerships and a rise in strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers increase the beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

High cost

High prices associated with the instruments and set-up of this equipment are making its adoption difficult in the lucrative laboratories and among developers due to this limit the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Availability of open-source software programs

The availability of open-source software programs such as Volume Integration, Neuron studio, ImageJ/FIJI, Cell Profiler/Cell Analyst, and L-measure and Alignment System (VIAS) restraining the demand of electron microscopy and sample preparation and further challenge the market growth rate.

Segmentation : Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market

The electron microscopy and sample preparation market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Microscopes

Software

Others

Type

Scanning Electron Microscope

Transmission Electron Microscope

Application

Semiconductors

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Others

End user

Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Major Market Competitors/Players

BITMAIN Technologies Holding Company (China)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (U.S.)

Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

ZEISS Germany (Germany)

Semilab Germany GmbH (Germany)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)

Jeol Ltd. (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

