One Month until the Early Bird Discount ends for the Counter UAS Technology USA conference.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful first year, SAE Media Group brings back the 2nd annual Counter UAS Technology USA conference taking place in Arlington, Virginia, on December 5 – 6, 2022.

The success of the 2021 event continues with this year’s conference precenting the most up-to-date technology in the market ensuring that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of drones.

With Only One Month left until the Early Bird offer expires, delegates have the chance to explore the emerging drone threat facing the nation and have a more comprehensive approach to it.

Register your place at: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2/ein and SAVE $300 until September 30, 2022!

Counter UAS Technology USA conference will gather speakers from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers, to provide insights with their presentations into Counter UAS priorities, developments, and solutions to protect from UAS proliferation.

Delegates participating in the conference will have the chance to explore innovative technology systems to develop and enable defence to counter drone swarms and attacks.

Some of the speakers and presentations have been released for this year’s event.

These include:

• Dr Craig Robin, CEO, EO Solutions will be the chair for this year’s event

• Ms. Dawn Zoldi, CEO, P3 Tech Consulting will be presenting on the panel debate: “Protecting Us Homeland Security and Borders from The Emerging Drone Threat”

• Colonel Loyd Beal, Project Manager, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IEW&S, US Army will be presenting on: “Leveraging Terrestrial Sensors to Defeat Enemy Uas”

• Ms. Sarah J Parker, Air and Missile Defense Capability Area Lead, US Army DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center will be presenting on: “Expanding the Us Army’s Air & Missile Defense Capabilities in the C-Uas Arena”

and many more…

To view the two-day agenda and find out more about the speakers please visit: http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2/ein.

To attend as military personnel, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk

For sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130

For media and marketing queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid on npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

Counter UAS Technology USA conference

December 5 – 6, 2022

Arlington, VA, USA

www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR2/ein

@SAEMediaGroupDefence

#CounterUASTech

