5G In Defense Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in implementation of Internet of Things in military and growing dependency on big data for decision making are some key factors

5G In Defense Market Size – USD 9.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 68.4%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of AI for modernizing military capabilities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the market for 5G in defence reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 68.4% during the forecast period. Increasing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption in the military is anticipated to promote market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Additionally, the market will rise as big data is used for decision-making to a greater extent. Artificial intelligence and sophisticated machine learning are used to handle and evaluate large amounts of real-time data collected via sensors mounted on many platforms.

By allowing operators to allocate the necessary amount of resources as per network slice, 5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual networks in accordance with the needs of the application, resulting in more effective resource utilisation and a sizable decrease in operational costs. These are some of the key elements propelling the current expansion of the worldwide 5G defence market revenue.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/867

However, increased 5G infrastructure deployment costs, growing cyber threat and security concerns, and potential 5G network breaches are anticipated to restrain market revenue growth throughout the course of the projected period.

Key Highlights from the Report

Small cell segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to significantly lower cost than macrocell and transmission of higher frequency waves.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to low latency and high speed, which would facilitate better connectivity and faster decision making.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the 5G in defense market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic 5G network providers such as Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies., AeroMobile Communications Ltd.., NVIDIA Corporation., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

Competitive Outlook:

The global 5G In Defense market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global 5G In Defense market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key market participants include

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

L3harris Technologies, Inc.,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.,

Thales Group,

NEC Corporation,

Qualcomm Technologies,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and

NVIDIA Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/867

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Naval

Airborne

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-in-defense-market

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of 5G In Defense Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global 5G In Defense Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global 5G In Defense market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the 5G In Defense market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the 5G In Defense market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the 5G In Defense industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/867

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Phospholipids Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/phospholipids-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-5-3-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

Whole Exome Sequencing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/whole-exome-sequencing-market-trend-increasing-demand-for-personalized-medicine-/

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/injectable-drug-delivery-market-size-to-reach-usd-83-38-billion-in-2030-/

Long-Read Sequencing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/long-read-sequencing-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-313-8-million-in-2028-/

Nutrigenomics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/nutrigenomics-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-16-2-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-5g-in-defense-market