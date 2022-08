Automated Border Control Market size Worth US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing innovations and research in biometrics and other automation technologies is driving the growth of automated border control market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global Automated Border Control Market size is forecast to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2027. Automated border control is a system which authenticates the identity of the passenger with the help of an electronic machine readable travel document (e-MRTD) using document authentication system, querying border control records and automatically determining eligibility for border crossing according to pre-defined rules and which is composed of a self service kiosks and an e-gate.Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Automated Border Control Market highlights the following areas -1. The airport segment held the largest share in the automated border control market segmented by application, in 2021.This is owing to increased traffic of passengers, illegal activities via air travel and increasing demand for ease of travel procedure and checking.2. The biometrics segment held the largest share in automated border control marketby application, in 2021. This is attributed toaccurate, time efficient method of verification and validation of all the individuals and items.3. North America market held the largest market share of 32%, in 2021. This is due to stringent security laws by the United States government and rise in illegal migration and imports across the borders of various countries.4. The growth of contactless automation technology due to COVID-19 pandemic, need for precision security check and rise in research of biometrics, RFID and other technologiesare the contributing factors in the growth of automated border control market.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Automated border control market by system has been segmented intoautomated border control e-gates, automated border control kiosk.Theautomated border control e-gates segment held the largest share of 55%, in 2021.2. Automated border control market by technology has been segmented into radio frequency identification (RFID), biometrics, QR codes, motion sensors, drones, surveillance cameras, radar systems and others.3. automated border control market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest automated border control market share with 32% of total market size.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Automated Border Control industry are -1. Accenture PLC2. Indra Sistemas S.A.3. Vision-Box4. Secunet Security Networks5. Cross Match TechnologiesClick on the following link to buy the Automated Border Control Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports:A. Border Security System Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)B. Airport Security Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)Contact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062