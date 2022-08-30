Geospatial Analytics Market: Growing at a CAGR of 12.1% : Will Hit 134.23 Billion by 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, & rapid urbanization some key factors driving market revenue growth

Geospatial Analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of government projects” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.

For instance, in March 2018, Esri and Microsoft launched Geospatial AI in Azure. Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.

Key Highlights From the Report

As part of the June 2020 release, ESRI included a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner as well as for ArcGIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro.

To speed up the process of analytical automation, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub in June 2020. With the help of this technology, enterprises can digitally transform the analytical process to advance their operations and improve society.

In 2020, North America contributed the biggest revenue share, and this region is anticipated to continue growing over the projected period. This is explained by the presence of important players there. The availability of cutting-edge systems and up-to-date research facilities in the region's nations is another factor fueling market expansion. Another aspect influencing market expansion is the rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Geospatial Analytics market based on component, solution, application, deployment type, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

The Global Geospatial Analytics Market research study, which was released by Emergen Research, is a sizable repository of informative data regarding the Geospatial Analytics sector. The segmentation of the Geospatial Analytics market is covered in the study, along with a thorough breakdown of the market's size in terms of volume and revenue. The Geospatial Analytics market scenario is thoroughly covered in the study for both the present time frame and the forecast period of 2021–2028. The Geospatial Analytics market research includes a detailed analysis of each industry vertical, sector, end-use industry, application, and region's historical, current, and future revenues.

Companies profiled in the global Geospatial Analytics market:

ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Geospatial Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Geospatial Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Geospatial Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Geospatial Analytics Market by 2028?

