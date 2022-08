Antiepileptic Drugs Market Size Expected to Reach USD $21.4 Billion with CAGR of 2.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

antiepileptic drugs market outlook is exceptionally enchanting with shooting up demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Antiepileptic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Augmenting consumption of alcohol, stress, and depression bound with desires for a successful life, and proliferating incidences of serious injuries while impaired with alcohol and drugs are factors set to drive the growth of the Antiepileptic Drugs Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Key takeaways:1. Geographically, the North America Antiepileptic Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust infrastructural capabilities which enhances the diagnosis to cure ratio, supplementing the market growth. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.2. The far-reaching prevalence of epilepsy seizures is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Antiepileptic Drugs Market. Besides, several side-effects connected with anticonvulsants are said to reduce the market growth.3. A detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antiepileptic Drugs Market report.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Third-generation drugs segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to augmenting focus of companies on the production of third-generation drugs.2. Antiepileptic Drugs Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.3. Offline platforms like hospitals and retail pharmacies have their presence in pastoral areas also which makes them the first point of contact for more than 40% of the population because 45-46% of the world population still reside in the countryside as of 2021.4. Nevertheless, the offline segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the unbelievable pace at which digitalization is spreading across rural areas.Competitive landscape:The top 5 players in the Antiepileptic Drugs industry are -1. Abbott Laboratories2. Johnson & Johnson3. Sanofi S.A.4. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International5. UCB Pharma