Green Technology and Sustainability Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, & Regional Forecast to 2028

Rising awareness among consumers regarding environmental degradation and global warming is a key factor driving deployment of green technology and buildings

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size – USD 10.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of AI in the energy sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.

Government and private organization are developing and deploying green technologies to reduce pollution and protect or enhance the natural environment by conserving energy and natural resources, reduce or eliminate use of toxic agents, and stem pollution and waste. Increasing preference towards renewable sources of energy such as solar panels, wind turbines, and solar heating to minimize greenhouse gas emissions are other major factors driving revenue growth of the global green technology market. Solar energy is a popular type of green technology, which helps in reducing energy bills and dependency on fossil fuels.

The Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Some major companies in the global market report include General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

Key Features of the Green Technology and Sustainability Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

