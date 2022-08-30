Cloud Testing Market Future development, Key Business Strategies and Deep Exploration Till 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid digital transformation across various sectors is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global cloud testing market

Cloud Testing Market Size – USD 8.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trend –Rising adoption of cloud computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud testing market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rising application of cloud computing technologies, steady digital transformation trend, and increasing need to test the security and scalability of cloud infrastructure. Cloud testing solutions are also known as cloud-based testing solutions. These are a form of software testing that monitors physical as well as virtual components that include storage, web application, network performance, security, scalability, and reliability.

Cloud testing can be divided into four main categories based on the user’s requirements such as testing the entire cloud, testing elements within a cloud, testing across clouds, and SaaS testing. Testing the entire cloud involves testing based on specific features of the cloud infrastructure. Retail and e-commerce segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising need for frequent security monitoring, load, and performance testing of web based applications are some major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/680

Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Tricentis acquired Neotys. This acquisition will help Tricentis to accelerate digital transformation of enterprises with the help of automated software testing.

Testing platforms and tools segment is expected to register a 13.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising need for functional testing and performance testing in IT and telecom sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of retail, IT and telecom industry, rising investment in cloud network infrastructure, and growing adoption of cloud computing solutions are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Cloud Testing market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Cloud Testing market:

IBM,

Oracle,

CA Technologies,

Micro Focus,

SmartBear Software,

SOASTA,

Xamarin,

Cygnet Infotech,

Cavisson Systems, and

Cigniti Technologies Limited.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-testing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud testing market based on component, organization size, and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Testing Platforms and Tools

Functional Testing Tools

Performance or Load Testing Tools

GUI Testing Tools

API Testing Tools

Service Virtualization Tools

Cross Browser Testing Tools

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/680

The Global Cloud Testing Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Cloud Testing market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/680

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Telepresence Robot Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/telepresence-robot-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-15-3-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

Urgent Care Apps Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/urgent-care-apps-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-119-40-million-in-2028-growing-at-a-cagr-of-40-2-percent-according-to-latest-analysis-by-emergen-research-/

Virtual Cardiology Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/virtual-cardiology-market-size-to-reach-usd-xx-billion-in-2028-/

Wireless Brain Sensor Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/wireless-brain-sensor-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-9-5-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028/

Cold Plasma Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cold-plasma-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-15-3-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-cloud-testing-market