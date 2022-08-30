Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,980 in the last 365 days.

Cooling Towers Market to Reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2029 | Cooling Towers Industry CAGR 4.3%

Companies covered in the cooling towers market are Krones AG, SPX CORPORATION, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, EWK, Kelvion Holding GmbH, HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A., MITA Cooling Technologies Srl, JACIR – GOHL, ILMED IMPIANTI SRL, JAEGGI Hybridtechnologie AG, EVAPCO, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cooling towers market size was USD 3.82 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.94 billion in 2022 to USD 5.29 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Cooling Towers Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow due to increasing construction activities in developed as well as developing countries.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cooling-towers-market-102747

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Cooling Towers Market Report:

  • Krones AG (Germany)
  • SPX CORPORATION (U.S.)
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)
  • EWK (Spain)
  • Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
  • HAMON & CIE (INTERNATIONAL) S.A. (Belgium)
  • MITA Cooling Technologies Srl (Italy)
  • JACIR – GOHL (Romania)
  • ILMED IMPIANTI SRL (Italy)
  • JAEGGI Hybridtechnologie AG (U.S.)
  • EVAPCO, Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Unoccupied Commercial Spaces Amid Pandemic to Hamper Market Growth Due to Rising Legionella Bacteria

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many commercial and industrial buildings were unoccupied and utilized due to restrictions imposed by the governments. Also, the workplaces were shut during the initial lockdown phase. These factors bolstered the risk of increasing legionella bacteria which affected the demand for cooling towers during the pandemic period. Furthermore, the growth of the oil & gas industry was hampered during the pandemic, which hampered the global cooling towers market growth.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cooling-towers-market-102747

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022-2029
Forecast CAGR 4.3%
2029 Value Projection USD 5.29 billion
Base Year 2021
Cooling Towers Market Size in 2021 USD 3.82 Billion
Historical Data 2018-2020
No. of Pages 120
Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region
Cooling Towers Market Growth Drivers Increasing Industrialization to Bolster Wet Towers Segmental Growth
Rising Construction Activities to Foster Market Growth
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Robust Economic Development
Acquiring Raw Material from Supporting Companies Allow Key Players to Augment Growth

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/cooling-towers-market-102747

Segments:

Increasing Industrialization to Bolster Wet Towers Segmental Growth

By type, the market is trifurcated into wet, dry, and hybrid. The wet segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period due to rising industrial activities.  

HVAC Segment to Lead the Market During Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is divided into chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, HVAC, food & beverages, and others (paper and pulp, plastic, and others). The HVAC segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rising government initiatives and investments in development.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report highlights factual data regarding the current market condition and potentially lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Drivers and restraints affecting market growth during the forecast period are highlighted further in this report. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market development and expansion is mentioned further. The regional insights on segmented market areas are given along with a list of key market players.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cooling-towers-market-102747

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Construction Activities to Foster Market Growth

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the evolving environment-friendly products globally. Also, new technology HVAC systems and increasing construction activities in developed and developing countries are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for heating, ventilation, cooling, and refrigeration equipment is anticipated to bolster market growth.

However, high maintenance costs and frequent corrosion may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Robust Economic Development

Asia Pacific holds a dominant global cooling towers market share due to the robust economic progress of the developing countries. The regional market stood at USD 1.53 billion in 2021. Also, increasing expenditures on industrial expansion are anticipated to fuel the regional market growth.

North America is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to strict government policies. Also, government initiatives to limit water depletion for power generating plants and cooling machinery are expected to bolster the surging demand for cooling towers.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquiring Raw Material from Supporting Companies Allow Key Players to Augment Growth

The leading market players focus on importing required raw materials from supporting organizations to enhance their product range. Also, the companies form strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their business globally.

Key Industry Developments:

  • March 2021: Aarekies Brienz AG, based in Brienz, Switzerland, obtained a material handler from the Liebherr Group called the 'LH 60 M Port Litronic.' The organization can efficiently manage common freight and big items by employing the product.

Quick Buy – Cooling Towers Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cooling-towers-market-102747

Table of Content

  • Introduction
    • Definition, By Segment
    • Research Methodology/Approach
    • Data Sources
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
    • Impact of COVID-19 on Cooling Towers Market
      • Short-term Impact
      • Long-term Impact
  • Competition Landscape
    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    • Supply chain Analysis
    • Global Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis, 2020
  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations
  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)
  • 6.1. Overview
  •  
    • Key Management
    • Headquarters etc.
    • Offerings/Business Segments 
  • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)
    • Employee Size
    • Past and Current Revenue
    • Geographical Share
    • Business Segment Share
  • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses
  • Annexure / Appendix
    • Global Cooling Towers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028
      • By Type (Value)
        • Wet
        • Dry
        • Hybrid
      • By Application (Value)
        • Chemicals & Petrochemicals
        • Pharmaceutical
        • Power Generation
        • HVAC
        • Food & Beverages
        • Others (Paper & Pulp, Plastic, etc.)
      • By Geography (Value)
        • North America
        • Europe
        • Asia Pacific
        • Middle East & Africa
        • Latin America
    • North America Cooling Towers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028
      • By Type (Value)
        • Wet
        • Dry
        • Hybrid
      • By Application (Value)
        • Chemicals & Petrochemicals
        • Pharmaceutical
        • Power Generation
        • HVAC
        • Food & Beverages
        • Others (Paper & Pulp, Plastic, etc.)

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cooling-towers-market-102747

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Conveyor Systems Market Size & Growth | Global Report [2029]

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Size, Forecast | Growth, 2028

Europe Air Duct Market Size, Share & Industry Outlook [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.  

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cooling Towers Market to Reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2029 | Cooling Towers Industry CAGR 4.3%

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.