Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Size, Share, Qualitative Analysis and Industry Growth Factors and is growing at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2029

The global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 31.7 Billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.

The medical term for abnormally high blood lipid levels is hyperlipidemia. Triglycerides and cholesterol are the two prominent lipid subtypes detected in blood. Triglycerides are created when your body stores extra calories it doesn't need for energy production. They also stem especially from a man's diet, which includes foods like whole-fat dairy and red meat. Triglycerides rise when a person consumes a lot of alcohol, fructose, and refined sugar.

A fatty substance called cholesterol is carried through the bloodstream by proteins called lipoproteins. High cholesterol is more commonly referred to as hyperlipidemia. Although increased cholesterol can be acquired through a hereditary process, bad lifestyle choices are most often the cause of it.

The market for prescription medications for hyperlipidemia has been divided into five regions based on geography: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the high prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the expanding baby boomer demographic in the region, North America presently dominates the global market for prescription medications for hyperlipidemia. Europe is closely behind.

Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market Players

The major players operating in the global augmented reality industry include Merk & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Mylan, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Others.

Recent Developments:

Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LIPTRUZET™ tablets for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in patients with primary or mixed hyperlipidemia as adjunctive therapy to diet when diet alone is not enough. LIPTRUZET contains ezetimibe, an efficacious LDL cholesterol-lowering therapy, and atorvastatin, currently one of the most widely prescribed statins in the U.S.[1] Once-daily LIPTRUZET treats two sources of cholesterol by inhibiting both the absorption of cholesterol in the digestive tract – through ezetimibe – and the production of cholesterol in the liver – through atorvastatin.





Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2029 31.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Drug Class Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled Merk & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Mylan, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Others



Rising Interest in Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market to Promote Growth

A good CAGR is anticipated for statins because to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses. Statins are the first-line treatment that lowers the risk of heart attacks, which also helps the market expand. Furthermore, Statins are preferred and the market is driven by advantages such as enhanced endothelial function, increased atherosclerotic plaque stability, decreased oxidative stress-induced cell damage, and reduced inflammation. In addition, PCSK9 inhibitors are anticipated to increase in popularity throughout the projected period due to the sharp decline in blood LDL levels.

Key Market Segments: Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market

Global Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market: By Drug Class

Statins

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Bile Acid Sequestrants

PCSK9 Inhibitors

Others





