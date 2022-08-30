Digital Twin Market 2021 Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of IoT in industries and increasing use of digital twins technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems

Digital Twin Market Size – USD 3,190.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for big data analytics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide digital twin market is anticipated to reach USD 106.26 billion in 2028 at a consistent CAGR of 54.7%. The growing acceptance of IoT in businesses and the rising use of digital twin technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems are both contributing to the steady revenue growth of the digital twin market.

Digital twin technology offers real-time asset and production visibility to spot roadblocks, improve product development, and optimise operational flow. The technology is in great demand as a result of Industry 4.0's growing recognition as a method for using digital twins to give a thorough understanding of equipment health and enable businesses to quickly identify irregularities in the way operations are carried out. Deploying digital twins also aids in proactive planning of maintenance and spare component replacement to shorten time to service and avoid asset breakdowns that would be prohibitively expensive.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/645

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Digital Twin Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players in the market include

Microsoft Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

PTC Inc.,

Ansys Inc.,

General Electric Company,

SAP SE,

Siemens AG,

Hexagon AB, and

Aveva Group PLC.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/645

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Akselos entered into an enterprise framework agreement for three years with Shell for the use of structural digital twin technology of Akselos. The agreement is intended to support worldwide teams of Shell with the design, process, and asset life extension throughout oil & gas portfolios.

Process digital twin delivers real-time insight into the collaboration of various units in an entire production facility. In a production process, individual operational units may produce too quickly, resulting in an excess of some individual parts and thereby leading to high cost of storage or other challenges associated with logistics. Process digital twin deploys Artificial Intelligence, mixed reality, and high-performance computing for the optimization of equipment, as well as the entire production process by facilitating in-process analysis of operational performance.

In the automotive sector, digital twin finds application in creating a connected vehicle’s virtual model by capturing the vehicle’s operational and behavioral data and aids in analyzing the complete performance of vehicle, along with connected capabilities. Also, digital twin in automotive helps in providing customized/personalized customer services.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Digital Twin market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Big Data Analytics

Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality

5G

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-twin-market

Global Digital Twin Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Digital Twin market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/645

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Particle Size Analysis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/particle-size-analysis-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

VR in Medical Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/vr-in-medical-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-31-1-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028/

Connected Healthcare Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/connected-healthcare-market-trend-high-adoption-of-connected-healthcare-amidst-covid-19-pandemic-/

Healthcare Chatbots Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/healthcare-chatbots-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-20-3-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028-/

Organic Electronics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/organic-electronics-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-15-4-percent-during-forecast-period-2020-2028/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-digital-twin-market