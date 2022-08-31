Managed Security Services Market Size to Boost USD $46.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.8% - IndustryARC
Increased adoption of connected devices contributes rising malware attacks, IoT security constraints, drives market growth for managed security services MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Managed Security Services market size is forecast to reach $46.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027. growing adoptability of connected devices, increased cyberattack activities within BFSI & retail sector, significant need for early threat detection and risk assessments, and many others is also set to influence the growth of managed security services industry in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Cloud Managed Security Services segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2027, due to rising adoption of cloud-based services within enterprises, and increased shift towards cloud data storage and management applications.
2. Managed Security Services for BFSI industry is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to increased shift towards online banking services, and rise in security breach incidents within banks and financial institutions, and so on.
3. North America Managed Security Services market dominated with a share of 39% in 2021, owing to rising investment on IT infrastructural security, and increased dependency on cloud applications.
4. Increased adoption of connected devices with rise in malware attacks, IoT security constraints, and so on along with growing rate of cybercrimes across varied industry verticals is analyzed to significantly drive the global Managed Security Services market during 2022-2027.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16318
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on deployment model, Cloud segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the global managed security services market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. North America region accounted for the largest share of around 39% in the global Managed Security Services market in 2021, owing to factors like rising investment on IT infrastructural security, increased dependency on cloud based applications and services as well as growth of data breach inclidents across industries.
3. According to Identity Theft Research Center (ITRC), a record number of data compromises were reported within U.S., amounting to 68% rise in 2021, compared to the previous year. In November 2021, IBM Security announced about gaining Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Partner certification, in order to strengthen its managed security services offering with Nozomi Networks industry-leading solutions and expertise for OT as well as industrial IoT cybersecurity.
4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.4% in the global managed security services market during 2022-2027. Rising number of security breach incidents within banks and financial institutions, significant demand towards security solutions for data protection, increasing shift towards online banking services and so on can be considered as some of the prime factors impacting the market growth.
5. According to Flexera 2022 State of the Cloud Report, about 59% of organizations will optimize its existing use of cloud, followed by 57% on workload migration to cloud and 42% moving from on prem software to SaaS.
6. According to VMware’s 2022 report titled “Modern Bank Heists 5.0”, about 63% of financial institutions have experienced an increase in destructive attacks, compared to only 17% from previous year.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Managed Security Services industry are -
1. IBM Corporation
2. AT&T Inc.
3. ATOS
4. Secureworks Inc.
5. Trustwave Holdings
Click on the following link to buy the Managed Security Services Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16318
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Network Security Appliance Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16361/network-security-appliance-market.html
B. Testing, Inspection & Certification Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15033/testing-inspection-certification-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn