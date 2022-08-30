Industrial Packaging Market to Register Promising Growth of USD 84.6 billion by 2028 : Size, Share, Analysis, Trends

The industrial packaging market is expected growth at a rate of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2028.

The industrial packaging market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 84.6 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial packaging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in the demand in end-use industries is escalating the growth of industrial packaging market.

Industrial packaging refers to the type of packaging that is specially designed for delivering goods to the customers. The main aim of these packaging is protecting goods from being damaged. Some of the common type of the industrial packaging is crates, protective films, Drums, pails and corrugated boxes. This type of packaging is utilized in industries such as food and beverages, building and construction and chemical among others.

The rise in the modern retailing across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of industrial packaging market. The increase in adoption of this packaging to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances such as solvents, chemicals, industrial equipment, food ingredients, and pharmaceuticals and rise in volume of resources and products that are being transported across various regions accelerate the market growth. The increase in demand for industrial packaging from construction and chemical industries, globalization and international trade along with high optimization in pack size further influence the market. Additionally, rise in demand for plastic sacks, increase in retail outlets, increase in demand from healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, rapid industrialization and high demand of consumer goods positively affect the industrial packaging market. Furthermore, product innovation for industrial packaging extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The industrial packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the industrial packaging market is segmented into drums, IBCS, sacks, pailsand crates/ totes.

On the basis of material, the industrial packaging market is segmented into paperboard, plastic, metal, wood and fiber.

On the basis of application, the industrial packaging market is segmented into chemical & pharmaceutical, building & construction, food & beverage, oil & lubricant, agriculture & horticulture and others.

The major players covered in the industrial packaging market report are

Amcor plc

AmeriGlobe L.L.C.,

BAG Corp.,

Bemis Company, Inc.,

Cascades inc.,

Greif, International Paper.,

BWAY Corporation,

Mondi,

NEFAB GROUP,

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd,

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA,

Sigma Plastics Group,

Smurfit Kappa,

Sonoco Products Company,

WestRock Company,

Industrial Packaging,

DuPont de Nemours,

IPS Packaging.,

Esterindustries.com.,

AMD Industries Limited,

DS Smith

among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the global industrial packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the industrial packaging market due to the developed economy, transport, and delivery infrastructures, high use of robotic systems for packages and rise in prevalence of chronic disease within the region. Asia-Pacific Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the domestic demand for ready-to-eat & continence food products and economic development in the region.

