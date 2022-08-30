Shared Mobility Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared mobility refers to the shared use of a vehicle, motorcycle, scooter, or other mode of transportation for accessing transportation service on an as-needed basis. The fundamental idea of shared mobility is the use of same vehicle by several occupants. It includes public transit; micromobility (bike sharing, scooter sharing); automobile-based modes (car sharing, rides on demand, and microtransit) and commute-based modes or ridesharing (carpooling and vanpooling). Moreover, it has several benefits such as efficient travel, reduction in transportation costs, reduced fuel consumption, improves traffic conditions, and reduced emissions of greenhouse gases.

Some leading companies profiled in the shared mobility market report comprises ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autocrypt Co., Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, Cabify Espana S.L.U., DiDi Global Inc., EasyMile, Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd, Uber Technologies, Inc., Yandex N.V., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

The shared mobility market is segmented on the basis of service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region. By service model, it is segmented into bike sharing, car sharing, public transit, and microtransit. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheelers, passenger cars, buses & rails, and others. By vehicle propulsion, it is fragmented into IC engine, electric & hybrid vehicles, and others. By sales channel, it is categorized into offline and online. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Several government initiatives have been made for implementing the concept of shared mobility across the globe. This has led to the growth of the global shared mobility market. For instance, in 2019, in Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (MEIT) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) jointly created the smart mobility challenge subsidy program, thereby generating revenue of $27.6 million for the smart mobility challenge subsidy program. Similar investments and subsidy programs have been implemented by different governments across the globe, which also led to the growth of the global shared mobility market.

