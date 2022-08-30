Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market Registering CAGR of 29.60% by 2029 : Industry Opportunities, Trends and Future Scope
Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market was valued at USD 952.91 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7583.91 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 29.60%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identifying business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If businesses have got their pulse on what a customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listen to them, and then deliver on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research.
Cannabidiol (CBD) skin care has largely gained popularity due to its effective usage for various skin benefits. Moreover, they are also further effective in tackling inflammation, anxiety and insomnia and also helps to improve the physiological and cognitive functions in an individual along with regulation the mood, pain and memory. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract. As a result, its increased popularity regarding its benefits is projected to aid the market growth over forecast period.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market was valued at USD 952.91 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7583.91 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 29.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating compound, which is generally extracted from marijuana or hemp plants in the form of powder and is used for various skin care purposes. The skincare and personal care products infused with cannabidiol (CBD) possess various types of beneficial skin-soothing, relaxing, anti-anxiety, pain-relieving properties, hydrating, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which aids in treating dry skin or certain inflammatory skin disorders.
Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Awareness Regarding its Benefits
The cannabidiol skin care is becoming increasingly popular across the globe, owing to the increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties. Moreover, the increasing adoption of CBD skin care products as it possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging boosts the overall demand for the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market.
Furthermore, the factors such as surge in public-private funding for targeted research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising product innovations and development due to technological advancements worldwide boost the market value. Moreover, increased internet penetration, continued product development and commercialization, government supportive regulations for the use of cannabis-related products, particularly in developing nations, and rising per capita expenditure will all contribute to the market's future growth rate.
Opportunities
Growing Technological Advancements
Furthermore, the increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs coupled with the developmental operations directed towards sustainable development to ensure optimum and judicious use of resources generate lucrative opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Funding and Research and Development (R&D) Activities
The surging funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies are projected to expand the future growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market. Moreover, the various research and development (R & R&D) activities aimed at lowering THC content and a growing emphasis on obtaining faster regulatory approval will positively influence market growth.
Core Objective of Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market:
Every firm in the Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.
Size of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care market and growth rate factors.
Important changes in the future Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market
Top worldwide competitors of the Market.
Scope and product outlook of Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market.
Developing regions with potential growth in the future.
Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.
Recent Development
In December 2021, Sentient Brands has launched its Oeuvre influencer and social media marketing campaign. According to Sentient Brands, Oeuvre's product design, formulas, and disruptive "Luxury Clean Beauty" branding strategy set it apart in a market cluttered with homogeneous CBD skincare products. The Company's Oeuvre social media marketing plan is now focusing on influencer marketing and paid advertising on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Skin Care Market Scope
The cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source
Hemp
Marijuana
Type
Oil
Creams and Moisturizers
Masks and Serums
Cleansers
Others
Application
Mass Market
Smoke Shops
E-commerce
others
Distribution
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market are
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
The Cronos Group (Canada)
(U.S.)
Hexo (Canada)
CannTrust (Canada)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK)
VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
Alkaline88, LLC. (U.S.)
NewAge Inc. (U.S.)
(Canada)
Dixie Brands (U.S.)
KANNAWAY LLC. (U.S.)
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada)
CANNABIS Aphria (Canada)
CURA CS, LLC. (U.S.)
KAZMIRA (U.S.)
Curaleaf (U.S.)
CannazALL (U.S.)
The cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, source, type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the cannabidiol (CBD) skin care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the legalization of marijuana in Canada and U.S and the presence of large number of key players within the region.
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rising awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol-infused beauty products within this region.
