Bottled Water Market to Exhibit a Remarkable 6.7% CAGR : Industry Share, Size, Demand, Trend

Bottled Water Market

Bottled Water market was valued at USD 283.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 476.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7%

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Global Bottled Water Market"

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the bottled water market was valued at USD 283.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 476.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Bottled water is intended for human consumption and is obtained from a variety of sources, including wells, protected springs, or a public water supply. When compared to regular water, it has a high concentration of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS). Before packaging, the bottles are typically treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation, which inhibits the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation. Following disinfection, these bottles are filled with water, labelled, and sold in a variety of sizes ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers.

Global Bottled Water Market Dynamics

Drivers

Numerous benefits of consuming bottled water

Due to the presence of quinine, a medication used to treat malaria and babesiosis, bottled water is also widely consumed as a healthy drink around the world. This bottled water contains 83 milligrams of quinine per litre and has excellent medicinal properties. Market manufacturers are now offering a diverse range of products with added sugars and flavors. These therapeutic benefits of bottled water are also propelling the product's demand on a global scale.

The growing consumption of alcohol and development of additional flavourings

Another factor driving this growth is the use of bottled water in margaritas as a drink enhancer and for soothing dehydration due to its strong taste. Furthermore, children, teenagers, and young adults are drawn to the sparkling effect water under ultraviolet lights. Bottled water appears fluorescent when exposed to direct sunlight because quinine is reactive to UV radiation as a result of its quinine content. Due to its use in cocktail preparations and its medicinal properties, the market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Bottled water manufacturers are expected to develop additional product flavourings over the forecast timeframe.

Opportunity

The rising disposable income of people as a result of industrialization and economic growth is a major driver of the global market for bottled water. Rapid urbanisation also contributes to increased demand, as it has resulted in increased consumption of alcohol, to which bottled water is frequently added. Aside from that, the growing popularity of social media and the internet has also had a positive impact on the market.

Recent Development

Nestle SA decided in April 2021 to sell its bottled water business in the United States and Canada to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners for USD 4.3 billion, renaming the company BlueTriton Brands.

Primo Water Corporation announced the acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of Los Angeles in October 2020, increasing the total number of customers to over 8,000.

Agthia Group PJSC announced the launch of Al Ain Plant Bottle, the region's first plant-based water bottle, in February 2020. Agthia and Veolia, a global leader in optimised resource management, also signed an agreement to launch a PET water bottle collection initiative in the United Arab Emirates.

Global Bottled Water Market Scope

The bottled water market is segmented on the basis of type, category and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Sparkling/Carbonated Water

Category

Plain

Flavoured

Distribution channel

Store based

Non store based

The bottled water market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to bottled water market.

Some of the major players operating in the bottled water market are:

PepsiCo (US)

Nestlé, A.G. (Switzerland)

The Coca-Cola Company. (US)

CG Roxane, LLC (US)

Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US)

Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc (US)

Ferrarelle (Italy)

SANPELLEGRINO (Italy)

Reignwood Investments UK Ltd (UK)

LaCroix Beverages, Inc. (US)

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

Mountain Valley Spring Water (US)

