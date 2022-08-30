Infection Control Market Accelerating with a CAGR of 4.8% by 2022-2029; Industry Trends, Size, Share and Top Players

Infection Control Market Share, Size 2022 Movements by Growth Status, Trend Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2029 Research Report by DBMR Update

The Large Scale Infection Control Market Research Report Is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029.

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are one of the top causes of death worldwide, accounting for almost 100,000 deaths in the United States alone each year. The patient's immune system, infection control methods, and the presence of numerous infectious agents in the healthcare facility all play a role in disease transmission. Age and longer stays in facilities are also major factors in the development of the infections.

Due to the growing need to reduce surgical site infections (ISO), strict sterilisation rules, and the widespread use of sterilisers in various applications such as sterilisation of medical devices, pharmaceutical sterilisation, and sterilisation in the life sciences industry, “sterilisation products” segment of product hold the largest market share. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the infection control market was valued at USD 44.7 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 65.04 billion by 2029,a nd is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the infection control market are

3M (US)

STERIS. (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Cantel Medical (US)

MATACHANA GROUP (Spain)

Ecolab (US)

BELIMED, INC (Switzerland)

Cardinal Health. (US)

Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

SKYTRON, LLC (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Pal International (India):

To accomplish the knowledge of critical market factors, this transparent, extensive, and supreme Global Infection Control Market report is generated. Further, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints, and competitive analysis are examined with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report.

Infection Control Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the infection control market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that develop during a patient's stay in a hospital or other healthcare facility and are not detected during admission. They are a leading cause of illness and mortality throughout the world which will further accelerate the market growth.

Growing number of surgical procedures

The rising frequency of procedures necessitating control measures to prevent the spread of infection is further contributing to the market growth.

Technological developments in sterilization equipment

With advancements in infection control technology, new technologies are being adopted and medical gadget manufacturing that have advanced technologically which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Opportunities

In addition, the rise in the outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, growing in the production of medical nonwovens and single-use products due to surge in cases of COVID-19 are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the infection control market in the coming years.

Recent Development

In May, 2020, Getinge AB has introduced faster indicators to improve patient safety. The new Superfast 20 indicators are ISO 11138 compliant and compatible with most types of steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilisers. The company's market share in the worldwide patient safety market will increase as a result of this product introduction.

Regional Analysis of the Infection Control Market:

The global Infection Control Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Infection Control Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Global Infection Control Market Scope and Market Size

Product

Sterilization Products

Cleaning and Disinfection Products

Personal Protective Barriers

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Anti-microbial Surfaces

Other Infection Control Products

Application

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Third Party Distributors

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Laboratories

Others

The Report Covers The Following Chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by type, segmentation by channel type and segmentation by payment method.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Infection Control market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global Infection Control market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the Infection Control market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2022-2029) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2022), historic (2010-2022) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Infection Control market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for Infection Control companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

