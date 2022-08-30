North America Spinal Implants Market :Industry Perspective, Analysis, By Service, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2029

North America Spinal Implants Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the North America spinal implants market to be grow at a CAGR of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Spinal implants are tools used during spinal surgery to help with stabilization, fusion, correction of abnormalities, and strengthening the spine. The spinal implants are constructed of metals like stainless steel or titanium and come in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of the patient. Hooks, pedicles screws, cages, plates, and rods are some of the other categories. A significant amount of research has done into refining implants in order to enhance patient outcomes.

One of the significant reasons likely to boost the growth and demand of the spinal implants market is the surging demand for minimally invasive spine surgery techniques. The rise in the geriatric population and technological improvements in healthcare sector are expected to propel the global spinal implants market forward. Similarly, the increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the rising incidences of spinal disorders and launch of advanced bone grafting products are projected to contribute to the market’s growth.

North America Spinal Implants Market Scope and Market Size

The North America spinal implants market is segmented on the basis of procedure, configuration and material. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of procedure, spinal implants market is segmented into open surgery, minimally invasive surgery and others.

Based on configuration, the spinal implants market is segmented into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices, spinal bone stimulators and spine biologics. Spinal fusion devices have been further sub-segmented into thoracolumbar devices, cervical fixation devices and interbody fusion devices. Thoracolumbar devices have been divided into anterior lumbar plates, lumbar plates, pedicle screw, rods, hooks, wires and cables and crosslinks. Cervical fixation devices have been divided into anterior cervical plates, hook fixation systems, plates and screws, clamps and wires. Interbody fusion devices have been divided into non-bone interbody fusion devices and bone interbody fusion devices. Non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices have been further sub-segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial discs, annulus repair devices and nuclear disc prostheses. Dynamic stabilization devices have been divided into interspinous process spacers, pedicle screw-based systems and facet replacement products. Artificial discs have been divided into artificial cervical discs and artificial lumbar discs. Spinal bone stimulators have been further sub-segmented into non-invasive spine bone stimulators and invasive spine bone stimulators. Non-invasive spine bone stimulators have been divided into pulsed electromagnetic field device, capacitive coupling (CC) and combined magnetic field (CMF) devices. Spine biologics have been further sub-segmented into spinal allografts, bone graft substitutes and cell-based matrix. Spinal allografts have been divided into machined bones allograft and demineralized bone matrix. Bone graft substitutes have been divided into bone morphogenetic proteins and synthetic bone grafts.

The spinal implants market is also segmented on the basis of material into titanium, titanium-alloy, stainless steel, plastic and others.

North America Spinal Implants Market Country Level Analysis

The North America spinal implants market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, procedure, configuration and material as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America spinal implants market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Belgium, and Rest of North America.

Canada is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing geriatric population and technological advancement in this region.

The country section of the North America spinal implants market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The North America spinal implants market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for North America spinal implants market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the North America spinal implants market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and North America Spinal Implants Market Share Analysis

The North America spinal implants market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies’ focus on North America spinal implants market.

Some of the major players operating in the North America spinal implants market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medtronic, Stryker, SpineGuard, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical, LDR Holding Corporation, Integra Life Sciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Benvenue Medical, among others.

