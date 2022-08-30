Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market Size is Estimated to Reach $521.4 Million by 2027| CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC
Increasing Predominance Of Viral Conjunctivitis Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $521.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Viral Conjunctivitis is termed pinkeye. It is a greatly contagious acute conjunctiva infection typically brought about by adenovirus. Numerous viruses that can bring about conjunctival infection rely on herpes simplex virus (HSV), varicella-zoster virus (VZV), picornavirus (enterovirus 70, Coxsackie A24), poxvirus (molluscumcontagiosum, vaccinia).
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging contribution by the U.S. and the soaring occurrence of viral conjunctivitis caused by adenoviruses or enteroviruses in the North American region.
2. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market growth is being driven by the expanding accessibility of the diagnostic test for the detection of viral conjunctivitis typically caused by adenoviruses or enteroviruses, heightening awareness and proliferating spending on healthcare. However, the soaring cost, suitable diagnosis, and reduced awareness pertaining to progressive technologies are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market.
3. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17351
Segmental Analysis:
1. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market based on drug type can be further segmented into FST-100 and APD-209. The FST-100 Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
3. Online Pharmacies segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring inclination of patients towards the effortless access of online pharmacies with just the click of a button to purchase the medications for viral conjunctivitis caused by adenoviruses or enteroviruses prescribed by the physician accompanied with discounts and patient-friendly home-delivery options.
4. Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market) held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs industry are -
1. Daiichi Sankyo Company
2. GlaxoSmithKline plc
3. Natco Pharma
4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Click on the following link to buy the Viral Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17351
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Treatment Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15943/bacterial-conjunctivitis-treatment-market.html
B. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15388/allergic-conjunctivitis-treatment-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn