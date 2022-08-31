Digital Signal Processors Market to Reach US$18.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Growing demand for Digital Signal Processing within Automotive Applications Drives its Digital Signal Processors Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Digital Signal Processors Market size is forecast to reach $18.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. Growing integration of high performance or multi-channel digital signal processing algorithms within field-programmable gate arrays, technological advancement towards wireless infrastructure, as well as increasing adoption of internet protocol cameras for video surveillance applications have been attributed to its market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Multi core digital signal processors segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, due to its growing shift for compact chip designs as well as increasing demand for optimized audio processing in consumer and professional audio applications.
2. Digital Signal Processors for Consumer Electronics industry is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027, due to growing penetration of smartphones, laptops and others, as well as high investments towards development of smart devices overtime.
3. APAC Digital Signal Processors market dominated with a share of 39% in 2021, owing to rapid growth of automotive sector, rise in medical device demands amidst the pandemic and others.
4. Increasing adoption of connected devices coupled with rise in data traffic along with growing demand within automotive applications is analyzed to significantly drive the global Digital Signal Processors market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on DSP Cores, Multi core segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the global Digital Signal Processors market during 2022-2027.
2. APAC region accounted for the largest share of around 39% in the global Digital Signal Processors market in 2021, and is also analyzed to have a significant growth during 2022-2027.
3. According to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the domestic smartphone shipments reached 342.8 million units in 2021, with an increase of 15.9% year-on-year growth.
4. Consumer Electronics sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.1% in the global Digital Signal Processors market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Factors including increasing penetration of smartphones, laptops and others, significant investments in the development of smart devices like smart TVs, smartwatches and so on, have been attributing to its market growth.
5. According to India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), mobile phone production within the country is anticipated to reach $190 billion by the year 2025.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Digital Signal Processors industry are -
1. Marvell Technology, Inc.
2. NXP Semiconductor N.V.
3. Texas Instruments Inc.
4. Broadcom Inc.
5. Xilinx Inc.
