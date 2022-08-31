Submit Release
Lactide Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% - IndustryARC

Increase in demand for lactide in several end use industries is driving the Lactide Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report,The Lactide Market size is forecasted to reach US$3.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lactide is a type of lactone cyclic ester produced by the multiple esterification of lactic acid or hydroxy carboxylic acid. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the global lactide market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for lactide in packaging, medical and healthcare, and agriculture application.

2. The significant growth in global polylactic acid production is driving the growth of global Lactide market.

3. Lactide plays an important role in several applications such as food packaging, drug delivery, and tissue engineering which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The L-lactide segment held the largest lactide market share in 2021 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The biosynthetic, natural, and synthetic polymers such as L-lactide and polyhydroxyalkanoate are considered environmentally friendly and biocompatible.

2. Asia Pacific held the largest lactide market share in 2021, with a share of 35%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for lactide in several end use industries in this region such as packaging, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, and agriculture including many other.

3. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is amongst the top 20 medical devices market globally and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37% till 2025. Thus, increase in demand for lactide in several end use industries is driving the market growth.

4. The medical and healthcare segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period in the global Lactide market.

5. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), surge in number of medical facilities is fueling the demand for medical devices. India’s medical technology sector is estimated to reach US$50 billion by 2025.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lactide industry are -

1. Biosynth Carbosynth

2. Polysciences Inc.

3. Nanosoft Polymers

4. Futerro

5. Toyobo

