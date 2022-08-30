Submit Release
Art Collection Created By Artificial Intelligence on Google Cloud Reaches Value of Half a Million Dollars

Machine painted fine art collection soars in value on NFT digital marketplace

— Dan Hovey, Artsy Monke Blockchain Dev
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Artsy Monke' collection of 10,000 portraits of painterly apes took several machines weeks of processing power to compute, but only minutes to eventually sell out. "We sold 400 or so initially, and then told the world about it." Said project artist CryptoGrims. "When that happened, all ten thousand were gone in minutes."

Holders have continued to trade the art pieces on NFT marketplace OpenSea ever since, with over 200 ETH of sales volume generated in secondary sales alone. Anyone who bought an Artsy Monke for $1 a few weeks ago would now be able to sell it at close to forty times that amount. With the highest purchase so far standing at 1 Eth, there are already over two hundred and fifty of the pieces currently listed for sale by their owners at an eye-watering 10 Eth or higher.

Boasting a 4K resolution print-ready version available only to holders, the collection has quickly evolved to be much more than just fine art. An online video game arcade world is in development, with Artsy Monke holders to be given free access to play and earn digital currency. They are also releasing a series of children's books in partnership with a bestselling writer/illustrator to cement a relationship with their future audience, and have also released a chart climbing rock song across all music platforms.

The Artsy Monke community has also become an integral part of the project. They recently started a weekly event of donating a Monke for auction to release real world caged chimpanzees with charity PASA.org.

"Our partnership with PASA is only the beginning. We recently released our roadmap which included our long term philanthropy goals. The Artsy Monke collection includes 20 different themes. Our community will be selecting 20 different charitable organizations that will be contributed to every time a monke is bought or sold. Also like many other NFT communities we will have real world meet ups, but they will be based around the charities that we support." Said Dan Hovey, co-founder and blockchain dev of Artsy Monke.

You can secure your place in the MonkeLand metaverse or just browse the collection on OpenSea.

