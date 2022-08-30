Video Encoder Market Registering a CAGR of 10.70% by Forecast 2029 : Industry Opportunities, Trends and Future Scope

Video Encoder Market

Video Encoder Market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, channel, application and end-user

The development of over-the-top (OTT) services was made possible by internet connectivity and technology improvements. The market for video encoders is anticipated to increase significantly due to the high utilization of video encoders in delivering over-the-top (OTT) services content, creating enormous opportunities for the video encoder industry. Consequently, these growth determinants will further aid the market in generating significant revenue over the forecast period.

Global video encoder market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Video Encoder Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Ease in Utilization of Video Encoders

The images are captured using an analogue camera with a CCD sensor and then saved locally on a storage device. A video encoder can be used to transmit these processed and stored images in real time. The video encoder may transform analogue video signals into digital video streams by using a coaxial connection to connect to an analogue video camera. Images must be transformed into their analogue forms to be viewed on gadgets like computers, laptops, tablets, and other devices. Analog cameras need separate video encoders, thus maintenance is less frequent. Consequently, the ease of utilizing video encoders to link analogue cameras to a network will largely aid the market growth rate over the forecast period.

High Internet Penetration Rate

Another significant market driver is the high internet penetration rate. The widespread use of the internet has led to increasing levels of video consumption. The primary goal of video providers is to give users with a remarkable experience. These content producers use video encoder technology to produce the best videos possible. The software-based applications for video encoding are additional aspects that influence the overall demand. These market factors will continue to fuel the growth of the video encoder industry.

Furthermore, the factors such as growing camera applications coupled with the easy applications of the software will accelerate the overall market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally adoption of a video encoder in the military and the defense sector is anticipated to drive the growth rate of the video encoder market. The wide range of applications of the video encoder will further positively impact the market's growth rate during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing Demand For Over-The-Top (OTT) Services

The growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. As per the World Economic Forum, the growth of OTT represents a $300 billion opportunity for digital viewership and an open-source platform. As pandemics spread, the OTT market saw an upward trend with higher viewership than before. These trends point to OTT Platforms having a promising future, which in turn presents a significant opportunity for the expansion of the worldwide video encoder market.

Surging Usage of Cloud Services

Additionally, the surging utilization of the cloud services further offers numerous growth opportunities within the market, which will further expand the video encoder market's growth rate during the forecast period. The users across the globe basically find it simpler and more cost-effective to store data in the cloud rather than on hard drives or other physical storage devices since clouds offer a significant quantity of data storage capacity.

Restraints/Challenges

Limited Capability

TVs with 4K resolution have entered the mainstream. However, fully utilizing the capabilities of 4K TVs is challenging due to the scant availability of 4K material in the broadcasting and streaming networks. Although some 4K content is available through OTT providers like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime, strong internet connections, lots of bandwidth, and efficient video coding are needed to broadcast such content. The 4K streaming and broadcasting are constrained due to the slow uptake of high-efficiency encoders like H.266 and AV1. This limited capability is therefore expected to obstruct market growth over the forecast period.

High Costs

High capital costs brought on by technical innovation are a problem. Modern video encoders are more effective than their predecessors. New codec creation, however, necessitates extensive validation. New codecs have difficulties such as unclear patents and a lack of process. The needs of the video encoder grow as a result of new developments. All of these market requirements may result in significant capital outlays. This expense may result in an increase in the overall price of the video encoders. Quality may be sacrificed in some areas in order to cut costs. However, the market for video encoders may be hampered by these costs issues, which is estimated to be a significant challenge for the video encoder market over the forecast period.

Segmentation : Global Video Encoder Market

The video encoder market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, channel, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Hardware

Software

Product Type

Stand-Alone

Rack-Mounted

Channel

1 Channel

2 Channels

4 Channels

8 Channels

16 Channels

More than 16 Channels

Application

Internet Protocol Television [IPTV] and Cable

Multiscreen

Post-production

Enterprise

Satellite

Others

End User

Military and Defense

Commercial

Retail

Residential

Major Market Competitors/Players

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (U.S.)

Ateme (France)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

VITEC (France)

Harmonic (U.S.)

Haivision (Canada)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Truen (Korea)

Arris Group of Companies (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Matrox (Canada)

Delta Information Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

