Europe Medical Robots Market is Valued at USD 8260.88 million by 2029 at a Potential Growth Rate of 15.3%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Medical Robots Market

Europe Medical Robots Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal Europe Medical Robots Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research

Europe medical robots market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Europe medical robots market is growing with a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 8,260.88 million by 2029 from USD 2,861.39 million in 2021. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and Robots are poised to revolutionize the practice of medicine.

Artificial intelligence, miniaturization, and computer power are contributing to the rise in the design and use of robots in medicine. Medical robots had their start about 34 years ago when an industrial robot and computed tomography navigation were used to insert a probe into the brain to obtain a biopsy specimen

The drivers responsible for the growth of the medical robots market are the increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements of medical robots, an increase in the use of robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy, and an increase in funding for medical robots research. However, the factors that are expected to restrain the market are the high cost of robotic support devices and the limitations of the assisted robotic system.

Europe Medical Robots Market Scope and Market Size

Europe medical robots market is segmented on the basis of type, product, modality, components, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into external large robots, geriatric robot, assistive robots, and miniature in vivo robots. In 2022, the external large robots segment is expected to dominate the Europe medical robots market due to the growing demand for the technological advancements in hospital industry and increasing hospital investment.

On the basis of product, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital and pharmacy robots, bio robotics, non-invasive radio surgery robots, telepresence robots, medical transportation robots, sanitation and disinfectant robots. In 2022, external large robots segments expected to dominate the Europe market as it enable precise manipulation of surgical instruments beyond human ability in a small operation space.

On the basis of modality, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into compact and portable. In 2022, the portable segment is expected to dominate the medical robots market as it reduces total cost of ownership and optimize system utilization and also the ability to autonomously move around.

On the basis of components, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into actuators, sensors, robot controller, patient cart, surgeon console, vision cart, dispensing system and additional products. In 2022, actuators component segment is expected to dominate the medical robots market due to increase in the demand for innovative products to create motion in robots.

On the basis of application, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into research, clinic, pharmacy and others. In 2022, the research segment is expected to dominate the medical robots market due to the anticipated to upsurge the demand of medical robots.

On the basis of end user type, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, laboratories, rehabilitation centers and others. In 2022, the research institutes segment is expected to dominate the medical robots market due to increasing funding for medical robots research

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe medical robots market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, third party distributors, others. In 2022, the direct tender is expected to dominate the medical robots market as it reduce costs through employing less staff members than retail outlets.

Europe Medical Robots Market Country Level Analysis

The Europe medical robots market is analyzed and market size information is provided based on type, product, modality, components, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Europe medical robots market report are Europe. These regions are further segmented into major countries such U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, Switzerland Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe.

U.K. is expected to dominate the Europe medical robots market due to rising technological advancement in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increase in the Geriatric Population, Recent Advancements in The Robot Manufacturing System Technology, The Increase in The Use of These Robotic Applications in The Rehabilitation Centres in The Europe Are Creating New Opportunities for Players in The Market

The Europe medical robots market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with the Europe medical robots market sales, impact of advancement in the Europe medical robots market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Europe medical robots market .The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Medical Robots Market Share Analysis

Europe medical robots market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe medical robots market

Major players covered in the report are Intuitive Surgicals, Medtronic, Kuka AG, Accuray Incorporated, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw plc, Hocoma, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Paro Robots U.S., Inc., Yukai Engineering Inc., Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, Auris Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson),CMR Surgical Ltd.,Stereotaxis, Inc.,InTouch Health Inc. (Subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.) among others domestic and Europe players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: Europe Medical Robots Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

