Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market size estimated reach $1.3 billion by 2027-New Research Report by IndustryARC
Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on treatment type can be further segmented into Vaccines, Antibiotics, NSAIDs, Immunomodulators, and Others.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is the most typical and expensive ailment affecting beef cattle in the world. It is a complicated, bacterial infection that brings about pneumonia in calves which can be deadly. The infection is customarily a total of three co-reliant determinants: stress, an underlying viral infection, and a novel bacterial infection.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing domestic generation, intake, and export of bovine meat and the increasing pervasiveness of bovine respiratory disease requiring application of third-generation cephalosporins in the North American region.
2. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing pervasiveness of numerous causative agents for respiratory ailments amidst bovines and expeditiously altering environmental determinants. However, there are some complications that are related to the diagnosis of the bovine respiratory disease which requires the application of third-generation cephalosporins for treatment, and the presumptive diagnosis subsequent to a physical examination is hard owing to the similarities of clinical signs and modification of likely bacteria thereby making the diagnostic process complex which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market.
3. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on treatment type can be further segmented into Vaccines, Antibiotics, NSAIDs, Immunomodulators, and Others.
2. Antibiotics segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications being utilized for combination treatment which is anticipated to enhance the success rate of the treatment.
3. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Private Veterinary Pharmacies, and Veterinary Research Institutes.
4. Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment industry are -
1. Bayer Corporation
2. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
3. Bimeda Animal Health
4. Elanco Animal Health
5. Vetoquinol S.A.
