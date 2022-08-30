Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Size is Going to Boom at a CAGR of 22.15% by 2029

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 132.16 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 800.13 million by 2029. “Equipment” dominates the product type segment of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market owing to the increasing number of technological advancements, increasing application of disposables devices for the real time monitoring of intra-abdominal pressure and increase in funding for research and development into microbiome-based therapies worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Competitive Landscape and Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are BD. (US), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Centurion Medical Products (US), Scranton Gillette Communications (US), Gaeltec Devices Ltd. (UK), Nutrimedics S.A. (France), Potrero Medical (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Stryker (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Biometrix (US), Holtech Medical (Denmak), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany) among others.

From the name itself, it is clear that intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are the medical devices that are used to measure the blood pressure in the abdominal compartment. Intra-abdominal pressure occurs in various healthcare settings acute decompensated heart failure, hepatorenal syndrome, resuscitation with large volume, sepsis and acute pancreatitis.

Drivers

The rise in the level of complications

Surging incidence rate of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) is fostering the growth of the market. Increasing patient population in the intensive care units is inducing a direct and positive impact on the market. According to a recent article, intra-abdominal hypertension develops in 81% of the cases in the intensive care units.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of drugs and novel treatment options is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities and growing development of digital compartment pressure monitors will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, Several initiatives are being undertaken by various organizations for the awareness related to real-time measurement of intra-abdominal hypertension, surge in the personal disposable income level, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico , positively affect the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, growing awareness about in-vitro fertilization and its benefits and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Scope

The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Disposables

Equipment

On the basis of product type, the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is segmented into disposables and equipment.

Application

Intra-abdominal Hypertension

Intra-compartment Pressure

On the basis of application, the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is segmented into intra-abdominal hypertension and intra-compartment pressure.

End User

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

On the basis of end user, the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics.

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, increase in the blunt abdominal trauma cases due to the motor vehicle accidents, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of abdominal trauma, pelvic fracture, and intra-abdominal organ injuries, growing demand for smoking products and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

This Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Kits: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments.

Global Key Players of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information.

Status of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market.

Current Market Status of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration.

Predictions of Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.

Economic Impact on Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: – What are Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Development Trends?

Market Dynamics of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: – Challenges and Opportunities.

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market?

