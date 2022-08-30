Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community food, housing, and relief services market size is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $496.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The community food, housing, and relief services industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community food, housing, and relief services market is expected to reach $687.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community food, housing, and relief services market.

Key Trends In The Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market

Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison, which is one of the key factors shaping the community food, housing, and relief services market outlook. The majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and it's Houses of Healing(HOH) program helps improve prisoner's lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.

Overview Of The Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market

The community food, housing, and relief services market consists of the revenues from community food, housing, and relief services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (example: wars). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency And Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• By Structure: Chained Outlets, Independent Outlets

• By End-Users: Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless, Homeless Families, Chronic Homeless, Homeless Veterans, Unaccompanied Homeless Youth and Children

• By Geography: The global community food, housing, and relief services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Feeding America, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Food For Poor, Adventist Community Services, Doctors Without Borders, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, American National Red Cross, Spectrum Professional Services, Community Options Middlesex, Camba, Easter Seals New Jersey, One Voice Central Texas, Horizon House, Internation Rescue Committee, Fair community housing services limited, Nestle community housing services ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, and SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of community food, housing, and relief services global market. The market report analyzes community food, housing, and relief services market size, community food, housing, and relief services global market growth drivers, community food, housing, and relief services global market segments, community food, housing, and relief services market major players, community food, housing, and relief services global market growth across geographies, and community food, housing, and relief services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The community food, housing, and relief services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

