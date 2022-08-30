Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022”, the residential land planning and development market size is expected to grow from $115.85 billion in 2021 to $130.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. According to the residential land planning and development market research, the growth in the market mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The residential land planning and development market is expected to reach $203.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%. According to the residential land planning and development market overview, technological development will be a key driver of market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Residential Land Planning And Development Market

As per the residential land planning and development industry insights, technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are gaining popularity in the market for faster construction and to cut costs associated with construction. Augmented reality is the real world supplemented with computer-generated sensory inputs, allowing the creation of a 3-dimensional model of construction design to interact realistically. These technologies benefit the construction industry in reducing rework, increasing quality, lowering labor costs, meet timelines, improving safety and customer experience, streamline collaboration, design analysis, measuring accuracy, construction project management and presentation of plans. Some of the major construction companies utilizing AR technology are McCarthy Building Companies, Mortensen construction companies, BNBuilders, Inc and ISG, Global Construction Services Company.

Overview Of The Residential Land Planning And Development Market

The residential land planning and development market consists of sales of residential land planning and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for residential construction. residential land planning and development refers to one or more houses, structures, or portions of them that are planned and used for human habitation. Single-family, duplex, or multi-family dwellings, apartment/condominium buildings, mobile homes, short/long land developments, and other structures that house people are all included. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility lines.

• By Type: Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments

• By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors

• By Geography: The global residential land planning and development market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd, Xiamen C&D, Eiffage SA, and Greenland Holding Group.

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of residential land planning and development global market.

