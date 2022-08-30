Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Growth Trajectory

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to grow from $40.74 billion in 2021 to $42.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market share is expected to reach $51.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. According to the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market forecast, the significant focus on cost savings is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

Implementation of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in modular construction is an emerging trend in the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Building Information Modeling is a revolutionary technique for designing, building, and managing construction models. This 3D model-based technology provides a digital representation of a building's physical and functional qualities. The technology enables all parties engaged in the built asset's creation and lifespan management to share data and collaborate. During the pre-construction phase, BIM provides specialists with a 3D picture of the structure. It allows specialists to detect potential incompatibilities in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems and address them at an early stage. For instance, in October 2021, AGACAD, a Lithuania based software company launched Panel Packer based on 3D technology. In Autodesk Revit, Panel Packer is a sophisticated tool for organising the sorting, packing, and loading of prefabricated construction components.

Overview Of The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales of single-family modular and prefabricated houses and related services that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Modular construction is a method in which, through managed plant circumstances, a building is developed off-site using the same resources and constructing the same codes and specifications as conventionally designed structures but in about half the time. All modular buildings are prefabricated, but all prefabricated buildings might or might not be modular.

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Permanent, Re-Locatable

• By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Others

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Red Sea Housing Services, Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA, Lindal Cedar Homes Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation, System House R & C Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market. The market report analyzes single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market size, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market growth drivers, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market segments, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market major players, single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market growth across geographies, and single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



