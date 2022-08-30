Insights Into The Global Community And Individual Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022”, the community and individual services market size is expected to grow from $1249.29 billion in 2021 to $1401.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the community and individual services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community and individual services market is expected to reach $2137.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. According to the community and individual services market forecast, training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

Key Trends In The Community And Individual Services Market

Community and individual services industry trends include providers increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population. For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.

Overview Of The Community And Individual Services Market

The community and individual services market consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars).

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Community Food, Housing, and Relief Services, Individual and Family Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

• By Geography: The global community and individual services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as World Food Programme, THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST, Unicef, Sanctuary Housing, Food For Poor, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, Seacor Holdings Inc, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of community and individual services global market. The market report analyzes community and individual services global market size, community and individual services market growth drivers, community and individual services global market segments, community and individual services market major players, community and individual services global market growth across geographies, and community and individual services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The community and individual services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

