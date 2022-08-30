Global Laboratory Information System Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022”, the laboratory Information system market is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the laboratory information system market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The laboratory information system market is expected to reach $3.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The rising demand for lab automation is a major factor driving the growth of the laboratory information system market.

Key Trends In The Laboratory Information System Market

A cloud-based laboratory information system is expected to become the leading trend in the laboratory information system market. Cloud computing is associated with the sharing of computer resources and services including storage and servers over the internet for a reduced cost, increased speed, productivity, and security of the system in the network. The cloud system in laboratory information systems offers various advantages such as cost-efficiency, better results, and progress without space constrain.

Overview Of The Laboratory Information System Market

The laboratory information system global market consists of revenue generated by the companies offering laboratory information system software products and related services. A laboratory information system is a software or database that helps in efficient managing of a clinical laboratory for storing, processing, and tracking of data, which used by the hospitals, laboratories, physician offices and clinics for optimizing their workflow.

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS

• By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Others

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Geography: The global laboratory Information system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc, Medical Information Technology Inc, SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems Inc, CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Merge Healthcare Inc and Orchard Software Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a laboratory information system industry overview. The market report analyzes laboratory Information system market size, laboratory information system global market share, laboratory Information system global market growth drivers, laboratory Information system global market segments, laboratory Information system global market major players, laboratory Information system global market growth across geographies, laboratory information system global market trends and laboratory Information system market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The laboratory Information system global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

