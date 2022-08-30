Insights Into The Global Child Day Care Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2022”, the child day care services market size is expected to grow from $271.67 billion in 2021 to $295.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The child day care services industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The child day care services market share is expected to reach $415.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. An expected increase in the women employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the child day care services market.

Key Trends In The Child Day Care Services Market

Child day care services market trends include centers leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

Overview Of The Child Day Care Services Market

The child care services market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private child care services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to child care providers.

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Baby and Child Day Care Centers, Pre-Kindergarten and Preschool Centers, Nursery Schools

• By Type of Location: Center-Based, Home-Based

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Age Group: Less Than 1 Year, 1-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, Above 6 Years

• By Geography: The global child day care services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bright Horizons Family Solutions, KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, G8 Education, JP Holdings, KU Children’s Services, PLASP Child Care Services, and Learning Care Group.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of child day care services market. The market report analyzes child day care services global market size, child day care services market growth drivers, child day care services market segments, child day care services market major players, child day care services market growth across geographies, and child day care services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The child day care services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

