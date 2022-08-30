Insights Into The Global Individual And Family Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2022”, the individual and family services market size is expected to grow from $796.61 billion in 2021 to $905.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The individual and family services industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The individual and family services market is expected to reach $1450.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. According to the individual and family services market analysis, the rise in abuse and neglect towards children and the elderly is expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Individual And Family Services Market

According to the individual and family services market research, providers in the market are utilizing the virtual means for organizing events or fundraising, creating awareness, and rendering services. Restrictions due to pandemic all over the world forced many organizations to turn towards using the online platform for rendering services. For instance, in October 2020, Fostering Hope Foundation, a US-based non-profit organization for foster services conducted a virtual fundraiser. Furthermore, in October 2020, The NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) and The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) have entered into a new partnership aimed at promoting health equity among older youth in foster care through the use of virtual programming.

Overview Of The Individual And Family Services Market

The individual and family services market consists of the revenues from individual and family services and related goods by entities that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families.

Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Child and Youth Services, Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities, Other Individual and Family Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

• By Geography: The global individual and family services market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as CARE International, Childrens Aid and Family Services Inc., Eastwick Family Services, Executive Healthcare Services (EHS), Feeding America, Goldfields Individual and Family Support Association (GIFSA), Kairos Family Services, North East Independent Living Services, StepStone Family & Youth Services, Unicef (United Nations Childrens Fund), and SMART Child & Family Services.

Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of individual and family services market. The market report analyzes individual and family services market size, individual and family services global market growth drivers, individual and family services global market segments, individual and family services global market major players, individual and family services global market growth across geographies, and individual and family services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The individual and family services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

