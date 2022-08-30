Global Social Assistance Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Social Assistance Global Market Report 2022”, the social assistance market size is expected to grow from $1539.50 billion in 2021 to $1726.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The social assistance market share is expected to reach $2626.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. According to the social assistance industry overview, an expected increase in the women employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Social Assistance Market

Social assistance providers are increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population. For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.

Overview Of The Social Assistance Market

The social assistance market consists of the revenues from social assistance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide social assistance services such as child day care services, community food housing and relief services, vocational rehabilitation services and individual and family services. These services do not include residential or accommodation services, except on a short-day basis. The social assistance market is segmented into child day care services and community and individual services.

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Child Day Care Services, Community and Individual Services

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

• By Geography: The global social assistance market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as World Food Programme, THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST, Unicef, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Sanctuary Housing, KinderCare Education, Food For Poor, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, and G8 Education.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes social assistance global market size, social assistance global market growth drivers, social assistance market segments, social assistance market major players, social assistance market growth across geographies, and social assistance market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

