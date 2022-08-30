Brain MRI Scan Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 5.0% Forecast by 2029

Brain MRI Scan Market

The global brain MRI scan is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the brain MRI scan market will grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:

Brain MRI scan is a rare neurological disorder in which a child's brain develops improperly during pregnancy. It develops due to the failure in neuronal migration that occurs between 12 and 24 weeks of gestation, resulting in the absence of normal brain gyri and sulci development. Gastrostomy tube is inserted in children's stomach suffering from feeding and swallowing difficulties. According to research, it can be caused by a malfunction of multiple genes. The majority of these gene alterations are not always inherited from one's parents. When there is no family history of the illness, they can appear at random in a person's genetic makeup.

Recent Development

In December 2020, during the pandemic, BASDA had launched liquid helium-free 1.5t superconducting MRI scanner, in China. The product launch had improved the product range of superconducting MRI segment. It would make the 1.5t superconducting MRI scanner, available in imaging and diagnostic centers in China. It is expected to increase the revenue

The brain MRI scan market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on brain MRI scan market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the brain MRI scan market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V. General Electric Company

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

ESAOTE SPA

Hyperfine

Time Medical Holding

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co, Ltd

UNITED IMAGING

SternMed GmbH

Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co., Ltd

BASDA

Ultravision Medical Equipment Trading L.L.C

Neusoft Corporation

Elekta AB

FONAR Corp

Bruker

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

