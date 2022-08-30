Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Would Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2029

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2029

The credible Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market report provides an exhaustive analysis of geographical scenario of the HEALTHCARE industry including detailed analysis of market scope, market share, year on year development and opportunity analysis about the major regions. This market document also highlights the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2029.

An all-inclusive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market survey report has been prepared with a thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters, and well-informed researchers. The industry analysis report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This global market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Not to mention, a promotional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) business report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

Global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market was valued at USD 5.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.34 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems” accounts for the largest architecture segment in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market within the forecasted period owing to the fact that it offers higher and more powerful image quality and throughput. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a medical procedure that produces three-dimensional images of the body. As a result, these images are used to diagnose the actual problem. It's used to diagnose cancers, strokes, other spinal abnormalities that affect blood vessels and the brain. This technology is typically used when a tissue or nervous system problem exists.

Drivers

Growing Diseases Require Diagnostic Services

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the rising adoption of diagnostic services are the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Moreover, the ability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of early detection of various conditions such as the orthopedic and cardiovascular substantially increases the success rates of the treatment that further favors its adoption across the globe and accelerates the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the expanding senior population, which is more vulnerable to such medical issues, is driving up adoption.

Rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and the advent of MRI-compatible pacemakers will further expand the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market's growth rate in the future. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector along with the government initiatives to make quality healthcare facilities accessible are also expected to fuel market growth.

Opportunities

Various Growth Opportunities will Bolster Market’s Growth

Moreover, the factors such as the discovery of new helium deposits and rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis are also projected to offer various growth opportunities to the market. There have been various advancements in MRI techniques, such as open architecture, high-field MRI, superconducting (SC) magnets, and software applications. These technological advancements leading to the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various technological advances in imaging equipment, such as software upgrades and the use of superconducting magnets compatible with cardiac pacemakers, as well as innovations such as the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging with accelerated processing speed and automated workflow, are providing market growth opportunities.

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Siemens launched its smallest and most lightweight whole-body MRI named High-V MRI. The scanner's unique blend of digital technologies, as well as the increased 0.55 tesla field strength, expands the spectrum of clinical applications for MRI scanners. Free of Magnetoms. Max significantly improves pulmonary imaging with MRI and enables for much more accurate scanning of patients with implants.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Scope

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented on the basis of type, process, field strength, architecture, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Conventional

Bio-based

On the basis of type, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into conventional and bio-based.

Process

Trans-Esterification

Direct Esterification

On the basis of process, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into trans-esterification and direct esterification.

Field Strength

High-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (1.5t to 3t)

Low-To-Mid-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (<1.5t)

Very-High-Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems (4t and Above)

On the basis of field strength, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (1.5t to 3t), low-to-mid-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (<1.5t) and very-high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Systems (4t and Above).

Architecture

Closed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Standard Bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Wide-Bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Open Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

On the basis of architecture, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented into closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, standard bore magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), wide-bore magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and open magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. The closed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems will account for the largest market share as it offers higher and powerful image quality and throughput.

Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

On the basis of application, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is bifurcated into oncology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal and other applications.

End Users

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of end users, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is bifurcated into hospitals, imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, process, field strength, architecture, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market because of the prevailing advanced healthcare technologies within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, ever growing geriatric population and increasing personal disposable income within the region.

Goals and objectives of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Study

Understanding the opportunities and progress of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market highlights, as well as key regions and countries involved in market growth.

Study the different segments of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market and the dynamics of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in the market.

Categorize Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segments with increasing growth potential and evaluate the futuristic segment market

To analyze the most important trends related to the different segments that help to decipher and convince the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market.

To verify region-specific growth and development in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market.

Understand the key stakeholders in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market and the value of the competitive image of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market leaders.

To study key plans, initiatives and strategies for the development of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market.

