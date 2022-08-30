Elderly Care Market to Register Impressive Expansion of USD 2,357,746.52 Million with Excellent CAGR Of 7.0% by 2029

Elderly Care Market

The global elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,357,746.52 million by 2029.

Market Overview:

Elderly care is referred to as senior care, which includes meeting all the requirements of senior citizens at different stages. It includes products and services that make the daily activities of aged people simple and easy. The need for elderly care increases with the growing age as aged people require physical as well as emotional assistance to lead a productive, healthy, and independent life. Eldercare services include assisted living, adult day care, long-term care, short-term care, hospice, and home care.

In developed nations, elderly care services are in high demand, and with growing medical science technology, the developing nations are also opting for these services. Elderly care services are divided into medical and non-medical services. After surgeries or any injuries, the services offered to the elders are mainly medical, while emotional problems or neurodegenerative disease include both medical and non-medical services.

Recent Development

In June 2021, according to TechCrunch, Webrock Ventures and Helathforce partnered to launch telehealth products in South Africa. The new venture has not been given a name yet, and the main focus is to offer on-demand and scheduled consultations to patients with nurses, mental health professionals, and practitioners. The venture has closed a USD 3 million pre-Series A round

In April 2021, according to TechCrunch, Quro Medical, a health tech startup in South Africa that offers home services to manage ill patients in their homes to provide them the utmost comfort as well as to reduce the risk of infection, had closed a USD 1.1 million round investment. The round was led by Enza Capital and Mohau Equity Partners. The company aims to provide acute patient care at home to improve the patient experience

Some of the major players operating in the Elderly Care market are

LHC Group

Encompass Health Corporation

EXTENDICARE

Amedisys, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

ORPEA GROUPE

Exceptional Living Centers

Trinity Health

Right at Home, LLC

FC Compassus LLC

Home Instead

Interim HealthCare

Living Assistance Services

BAYADA Home Health Care

Opportunities

The increasing elderly population is expected to act as a driving force for elderly care services. Change in the economy and social environment has increased the demand for care business. A growing number of the elderly population puts pressure on the young generation to take care of elderly family members along with work. This as a result, creates the need for elderly care services. It is divided into short-term services and long-term services. Short-term services help in performing the daily basic activities, while long-term services focus on the residential facilities. Long-term service requires medical assistance and daycare.

Application

Heart Diseases

Cancer

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Arthritis

Osteoporosis

Neurological

Respiratory

Others

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Elderly Care market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Elderly Care market.

