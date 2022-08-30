Submit Release
Oklahoma Supports Religious Liberty of Navy SEALs

Today, Oklahoma joined a coalition of 21 other State Attorneys General in support of a group of Navy SEALs who object to mandatory COVID vaccinations on religious grounds.   The coalition’s brief was filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in opposition to the Biden Administration’s continued pursuit of universal COVID vaccination regardless of legal authority or civil rights.

“Once again, President Biden is abusing his authority,” Attorney General O’Connor said.” We will not turn our backs on our patriots. It is our turn to protect their individual and religious liberties.  The Navy is cancelling their voices by grossly delaying consideration of their exemptions.  I will continue to protect Americans’ rights to make their own healthcare decisions.”

According to U.S. Department of Defense data, only 47 religious accommodation requests have been approved within the U.S. Navy, and 4,251 requests remain pending.  All 47 of the approvals occurred after this case was filed and the Navy’s delays met with criticism from the federal judiciary.

