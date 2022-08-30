Direct-to-Patient Market Worth US$67,897 Million by 2031. Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report on Global Direct-to-Patient Market Forecast 2021-2031: Market Breakdown by Type (Direct-to-Patient Marketing, Direct-to-Patient Health Services, Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials, Direct-to-Patient Logistics) Market Breakdown by Direct-to-Patient Marketing (DTC Prescribed Drug Advertising, Disease Awareness Campaigns, Brand Promotion, Healthcare Services Promotion, Laboratory Testing Promotion, Other Direct-to-Patient Marketing) Market Breakdown by Direct-to-Patient Health Services (Tele Consultation, Drug Prescription, Medical Call Centers, Tele sampling, Online Services) Market Breakdown by Clinical Trials (Tele Health Screening, Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP), Patient Support Systems, Other Clinical Trial Services) Market Breakdown by Logistics (Prescribed Medicine Delivery, Pre-Clinical Supplies, Clinical Trial Supplies, Home Trial Support, Test Samples Collection, Rest All CSO Services) Market Breakdown by Therapeutics (Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Dermatology, Other Therapeutics) Market Breakdown by Model (Investigator Site Pharmacy, Central Pharmacy, Depot Distribution to Local Pharmacy, Direct from Patient, Other DtP Models) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Outlook

Visiongain’s Lead expert says: ‘The global direct-to-patient market was valued at US$38,651 million in 2020 and is projected to reach a market value of US$67,897 million by 2031. The Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031’.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global direct-to-patient market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall Direct-to-Patient market over the next ten years ?

? What are the main segments within the overall Direct-to-Patient market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world direct-to-patient?

What is their status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

What are the leading Direct-to-Patient? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent Direct-to-Patient currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world direct-to-patient market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic, and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global Direct-to-Patient market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

DTP would be the First Point of Contact to Support Patients in near Future

This pioneering role ensures a very high level of market coverage because it supports essentially all types of studies (drug studies, research into medical devices, non-interventional drug studies, registry trials, epidemiology, academic or industry-sponsored studies). Although no funding for basic research is currently planned, a DTP can support it if it is necessary. In the meantime, the emphasis is on developing a DTP model that is used as a role model for establishing additional DTP in other potential areas.

DTP Helps Clinical Trials to Find and Retain Patients

Recruiting and enrolling participants is generally the most challenging phase of a clinical study, with approximately 80% of studies failing to fulfil their initial objectives. Patients and their families benefit from the direct-to-patient clinical trial since it lowers site visits and overall strain. A clinical trial that reduces the burden on a patient's lifestyle has the potential to enhance recruitment by 60% or more, with over 95% of patients completing the study on average.

Discover sales predictions for the global direct-to-patient market and submarkets.

Over the last few years, Direct-to-Patient has gained widespread attention. DTP companies offer their customers, who are patients, in this case, all kinds of services. DTP companies supply systems for home care, medicines, products for personal hygiene, collection of test samples and reporting. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there is market value, with forecasts for 4 types, 6 Marketing, 5 Health Services, 6 Clinical Trials, 6 Logistics, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

