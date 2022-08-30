Fitness App Market is expected to Reach USD 27,646.95 Million by 2028 at a Potential Growth rate of 25.6%

Global Fitness App Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 27,646.95 million by 2028. The global fitness app market is growing tremendously due to increasing inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes among others. The rising popularity of using smartwatches and bands is also driving market growth.

Market Overview: -

A fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. It can be available on two different platforms including android and iPhone operating systems (iOS). According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.

Some of the major players operating in the Fitness App market are:

AllTrails

LLC

FITNESS22 LTD

FITNOTES

Google

Jefit

MyFitnessPal

Fitbit LLC.

Calm

Strava

Headspace

Firsthand Technology

komoot, Freeletics GmbH

YAZIO

Lifesum AB

Leap Fitness group

ASICS DIGITAL

STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD., AZUMIO,

Fitness App Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Fitness App market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and disease type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Fitness App market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Fitness App market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of lifestyle-related diseases and autoimmune disorders and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Fitness App Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Global Fitness App Market industry

Chapter 4: Fitness App Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

