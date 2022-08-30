Qyral Welcomes Wendy Lindahl as Director of Sales

Personalized skincare brand Qyral has hired a direct sales veteran and start-up expert to lead the growth and development of their sales force.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral, a science based skincare company, has brought Wendy Lindahl on board as the company’s Director of Sales. Wendy has been involved with direct sales for over 20 years, having started as a consultant. Just like every distributor, she worked her way through the ranks, earning money selling products and building teams. Eventually she ended up joining the corporate side, helping to develop direct sales programs.

Wendy is a strong believer in finding ways to improve and enhance processes, “This is a people-centric business that revolves around relationship building. The direct sales industry is really that simple, but some companies spend too much time making the process more complicated than it needs to be. It’s really a matter of simplifying things in order to find success.”

She has hit the ground running by focusing on the current consultants. She hopes to understand their wants and needs in order to guide their success and the success of the company as a whole. It’s a hands on approach to growth and the development of brand presence that makes a unique company even more special.

Wendy says, “I see Qyral as unique from the personalization of the products to the prescription line to the telederm visits. I’m a skincare junkie myself and that gets me even more excited about the possibilities for this company.”

Qyral’s founder, Hanieh Sigari, is grateful to have Wendy on board, “What I love about Wendy is that she has been in the trenches as a consultant. She has built successful teams on her own. At one point she lived in a city of just 600, but managed to assemble a team with over 400 people! This speaks volumes to her capabilities and hands-on approach to team building.

“Wendy took her experience as a consultant to the next level when she moved to the corporate side. She led a sales force that generated over 100 million dollars in revenue in just one year! Having worked on the corporate side makes her a knowledgeable and powerful force at Qyral, but she will be able to relate to the consultants in the field because she has actually been in their shoes. We couldn’t be more excited to have Wendy as part of our family!”

Wendy hopes to personally guide the sales force and help consultants see things in themselves that they may not have ever realized, “I think my strength is helping other people identify their superpowers. Although my job is to help the consultants achieve business and financial success, I ultimately get the most satisfaction out of helping them pursue their passions.”

