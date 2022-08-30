Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market to Reach US $25.3 Billion 2026: IndustryARC
Oxy-fuel combustion is the fastest growing capture technology in Carbon Capture and Storage market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 41.0% during 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. The emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government standards for greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the market growth. Carbon Capture and Storage or Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is a technology to combat climate change in which Carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and then transported where it is stored permanently across depleted hydrocarbon fields and deep saline aquifer formations.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the CCS market, with USA having the lion’s share of operational or under construction schemes of CCS plants.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that we need a carbon capture and storage industry capable of capturing 7,000 million tons of carbon dioxide per year and storing it underground by 2050. So, the future of the global CCS industry looks promising.
2. There has been an increase in Global warming and CO2 emissions post lockdowns. This is leading to an increase in demand to curb emissions, which is increasing the demand for carbon capture and consecutively driving the market growth.
3. The major opportunity for this market is growing climate change awareness and development of clean and green mitigation technologies. Furthermore, it is also an opportunity for this market to develop advanced technology for safe and long-term storage of CO2.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Oxy-fuel combustion is the fastest growing capture technology in the Carbon Capture and Storage market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 41.0% during 2021-2026.
2. The EOR segment held the largest share of 70.0% in the CCS market in 2020. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) is a process of extraction of crude oil from an oil field that otherwise cannot be recovered.
3. Industries produce about 8 billion tons of CO2 emissions annually. Chemical, Iron and steel and cement industries are responsible for 70% of these emissions due to the nature of their processes and high temperature heat requirements.
4. North America held the largest share in the CCS market in 2020 up to 54.0%. The US already had the highest number of operational CCS facilities and continued its lead in the global CCS projects with 12 of the 17 new commercial facilities added to the list projects in 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) industry are -
1. General Electric Company
2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
3. Aker Solutions ASA
4. Fluor Corporation
5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
