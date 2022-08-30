Liquid Nitrogen Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030 - IndustryARC
The Rapid growth of the Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry has increased the demand for Liquid Nitrogen; thereby, Fueling the Liquid Nitrogen Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Liquid nitrogen market size is forecast to reach $11.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Liquid nitrogen is extensively used as the cryogenic fluid in the immersion freezing of foods and is produced using cryogenic distillation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Europe dominates the liquid nitrogen market, owing to the flourishing chemical industry in the region. According to the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), the European chemical industry is still a world leader and a highly innovative sector. And from 2017 to 2018, European chemical sales rose by 2.8 percent.
2. In the electronics industry, the market for liquid nitrogen is also growing for the development of flat panel displays, light-emitting diodes, and semiconductors. According to Ministerio De Industria, Comercio Y Turismo, Spain is one of the most important ICT markets by volume in Europe i.e. €108,862 Million. Thus, the increasing electronics sector will propel market growth over the forecast period.
3. Liquid nitrogen, due to its properties such as low temperature is employed as a cryogen in cryotherapies, cryosurgeries, and cryopreservation, which are primarily utilized for curing skin, skin cancers, removing skin tags and moles. Liquid nitrogen often kills rotting tissues and is likely to be used mainly wherever cooling is needed. These liquid nitrogen applications are expected to increase the growth of the industry.
4. Liquid nitrogen as a coolant is limited by the fact that it boils, enveloping the object in insulating nitrogen gas, on contact with a warmer object. This effect is referred to as the Leidenfrost effect, which may restrict market growth.
5. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which the operations of various industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the liquid nitrogen market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The coolant segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020 up to 68%. Liquid nitrogen is a cryogenic liquid, which when in contact with living cells can cause rapid freezing.
2. Europe region held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020 up to 33%, owing to the increasing demand for liquid nitrogen from the chemical and pharmaceutical industry in the region.
3. According to the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), with an annual investment of EUR 10 billion in R&I in 2018, the highest value since 2000. In 2018, the world turnover of chemicals was estimated at EUR 3,347 billion.
4. The cryogenic distillation segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020, as it is the largely used technology to produce liquefied industrial gases due to its low investment cost and lesser utility consumption. Cryogenic air separation is the most cost-effective technology for larger plants and for producing very high purity oxygen and nitrogen using the Joule-Thomson effect.
5. Cryogenic storage tanks are thus primarily used for liquid nitrogen storage. Furthermore, its unique support system ensures strength and durability without sacrificing the thermal efficiency of the tank, which is the major factor driving the demand for a cryogenic storage tank for storage purposes during the forecast period.
6. The chemical & pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2021-2026, owing to increasing usage of liquid nitrogen in the chemical & pharmaceutical industry. Liquid nitrogen is used for cryotherapy to treat malignant skin lesions such as keratosis.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Liquid Nitrogen industry are -
1. Praxair Inc.
2. Air Liquide S.A.
3. Messer Group
4. Nexair LLC.
5. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
