Global Market Study on Organic Personal Care Products: Targeting the Paradigm Shift to Sub-zero Waste by 2029

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market

Organic Personal Care Products Market Segmented By Organic Skin Care Products, Organic Beauty Product, Probiotic Cosmetic Products, Natural skin care

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Organic Personal Care Products Market: Market Segments: By Product; By Distribution Channel; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends and Forecasts to 2029"

Organic care products are widely used in cosmetics for skin care, hair care, and makeup, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global market for organic personal care and cosmetic products.

Natural and organic ingredients are increasingly being used in personal care products. This demand is being fueled by consumer worries about synthetic chemicals in personal care products. Additionally, customers avoid chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulphate due to health concerns. Organic and natural ingredients are seen as safer for human health and the environment by customers. As a result, many personal care product manufacturers are substituting natural and organic ingredients with synthetic chemicals. Natural and organic personal care products are in high demand as a result of this trend.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic personal care products market was valued at USD 18.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 40.18 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Is the Changing Consumers’ Perception Shaping a New Future?

The beauty and personal care industry is undergoing a revolution with rapidly changing consumers’ perception towards various products. Consumers show interest to know more about the product, its ingredients, and its benefits. This increased interest from consumers has generated awareness about harmful chemicals used in conventional personal care products and paved the way for the natural and organic personal care products market.

It is estimated that ~59% of consumers believe their personal care products are unsafe. Also, ~56% of consumers generally know the ingredients used in their personal care products, and ~92% consumers believe in having stringent guidelines on the use of ingredients in personal care products.

Moreover, consumers are also becoming more conscious about animal welfare by avoiding personal care products that killed some animal, which has profoundly impacted the shopping habits of consumers. The growing number of health-conscious consumers is fuelling the growth of the natural and organic personal care products market.

By Product Type

Skincare

Cleansers

Moisturizers

Other Skincare Products

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Other

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Drug Stores

Online Retailing

Direct Selling

Organic Personal Care Products Market: Key Questions Answered

The research study offers inclusive insights about the growth of the market in the most comprehensible manner for the better understanding of users. The key insights offered in the organic personal care products market answer some of the salient questions that assist stakeholders in gauging all the emerging possibilities.

How rapidly changing consumers’ perspective acts as major growth engines for the organic personal care products market?

How does e-commerce boost the organic personal care products market growth?

What are the key trends that are constantly shaping the organic personal care products market growth?

Which are the prominent regions offering plentiful opportunities for the market?

What are the differential strategies adopted by key players to command a significant chunk of the global market share?

Drivers

The Rise in Beauty Concerns Among The Young Generation

People Being Conscious About Their Skin and Body Health

