Amino Acids Market is supposed to Develop and Expected to have a Moderate CAGR of 6.3% during the Forecast to 2029

Global Amino Acids Market

Amino Acids Market by Raw Material, Application, Livestock, Product & Region

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the amino acids market is being driven by an increase in international sporting events and improved awareness of the physiological benefits of amino acids on muscle growth

Because they are essential to human health, amino acids are also known as the building blocks of proteins some of the important activities, such as the production of hormones and the construction of proteins, depend on them. Organic substances known as amino acids contain the elements carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen as well as a variety of side chain groups. For healthy growth, the human body need 20 distinct amino acids. Depending on a number of variables, amino acids might be classified as essential, conditionally essential, or nonessential. Important amino acids are those that the human body is unable to manufacture. They must be brought in by food from outside.

Increasing demand of amino acid in various industries such as food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, animal feed is driving the growth of the global amino acids market. In addition, advancement in biotechnology used for production of amino acids is further enhancing the market growth. Furthermore, increasing acceptability of amino acids for medicinal properties is boosting the sales and profit of the players operating in the market, which in turn, is expected to further drive the market growth for amino acids market.

The major restraint impacting the market growth is the complicated manufacturing process. Further, high logistic cost of amino acids production will also restrain the market growth. On the other hand, availability of different types of amino acids is expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the global amino acids market. Whereas, the challenge for the market growth is the implementation of strict regulations for commercialization of amino acids products.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global amino acids market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Key Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

Evonik Industries AG

AMINO GmbH

Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.

All nine of the necessary amino acids may be found in abundance in a variety of foods. They consist of meat, fish, eggs from chicken, milk, paneer, and other dairy items. To provide our bodies with all the necessary amino acids, these dietary products must be consumed. All nine necessary amino acids are present in a number of vegetarian dietary products, including soy, quinoa, and buckwheat, which are plant-based foods. As a result, they provide the human body with a complete protein supply. Because they don't include all the necessary essential amino acids, some plant-based sources of protein, such nuts and beans, are regarded as incomplete. If someone is just eating plants, they can still get enough of all the necessary amino acids by consuming a variety of plant proteins every day.

Segmentation of Amino Acids Market

By Raw material

Plant Based

Animal Based

By Product

L-Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Leucine

Isoleucine

Valine

Glutamine

Arginine

Glycine

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Citrulline

Creatine

Proline

Serine

Others

By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Which Application has the Highest Potential in the Amino Acid Market?

With an amino acid volume share of 56.1% in the food and dietary supplements application in 2021, it is expected to continue to lead the market over the forecast period.

In the food processing sector, amino acids are utilized as flavor enhancers, preservatives, and nutrition boosters. As flavor and taste enhancers, glycine and alanine are frequently used.

The amino acid market segment for animal feed is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate over the anticipated period. Amino acids are utilized as additions in animal feed formulations to support animal development and reproduction, as well as their need for protein.

Amino acid supplementation increases feed conversion efficiency, resulting in decreased feed expenditures per unit of weight gain produced. The amount of amino acids needed also changes depending on the species and stage of animal development.

Which is the Leading Segment in the Amino Acid Market by Livestock?

According to FMI, the amino acid market’s poultry segment has a revenue share of 41.8% in 2021, and is predicted to increase at the fastest rate. Broilers, turkeys, ducks, and chickens make up the poultry market.

The poultry feed market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for chicken and broiler meat in nations like the United States, Russia, and Mexico. This leads to increased use of feed additives, such as amino acids like lysine and arginine.

What is the Asia-Pacific Outlook of the Amino Acid Market?

With a 48.5% sales share in 2021, the amino acid market was most successful in Asia Pacific.

During the projected period, the area is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue-based growth. The rise in consumer spending in the area, the spread of a healthy lifestyle, and the quick growth of end-use sectors like pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, personal care, and cosmetics can all be credited with this.

The amino acid regional market is expected to increase as a result of rising production of amino acids and rising exports of feed additives from important nations like China and Japan. Amino acids are mostly utilized to treat liver and cardiovascular conditions, as well as to lessen muscular exhaustion and deterioration.

Demand for amino acids is high in the aforementioned nations due to the expanding populations in emerging markets like China and India, as well as the presence of a young population.

